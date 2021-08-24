EU says will continue to promote democracy despite success of Taliban

European Council President Charles Michel holds a news conference on the EU budget for 2021-27 ahead of a EU leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium July 10, 2020. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via Reuters

The European Union will continue to advocate democracy and human rights in the world beyond the end of the Western military mission in Afghanistan, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday.

The end of military operations in Afghanistan "is not the end of our commitment to promote rule of law, democracy and rights in the world - on the contrary we must be more determined than ever," he told a news conference after taking part in a G7 summit on Afghanistan.

"This must be clear to actors who are trying to take advantage of the current situation."