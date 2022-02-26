EU places Putin on sanctions list

The European Union (EU) has agreed to place Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on its list of sanctioned individuals following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, EU foreign policy Chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"Let me flag that the only leaders in the world that are sanctioned by the European Union are Assad from Syria, Lukashenko from Belarus and now Putin from Russia," Borrell told a news conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers to settle details of the bloc's sanctions.

"We adopted a proposal to target all those who have significant economic role in supporting Putin regime. EU sanctions would also lead to increase in Russia's inflation, erode industrial base, lead to lower foreign investment," Borrell said, adding. "Russia needs to see that it's going to be isolated from the international community."

Borrell further said, "We know Russia will veto UN Security Council resolution condemning its invasion of Ukraine."

