EU official warns of sanctions if China crosses 'red line' and arms Russia

Reuters
04 March, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 09:40 am

An attendant walks past EU and China flags ahead of the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo
 It would be an absolute "red line" if China provided weapons to Russia, a senior European Union official said on Friday, adding that the EU would respond with sanctions.

The comments echo remarks by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday warning Beijing against providing such aid to Moscow as it continues to fight in Ukraine.

"Don't deliver any weapons to the aggressor Russia," Scholz said in a speech to the German parliament ahead of his meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington later on Friday.

Scholz and Biden are expected to discuss the ongoing conflict as well as China when they meet at the White House.

China has denied any intention to arm Russia.

