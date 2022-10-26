Emperor penguins now a threatened species due to climate change, US says

World+Biz

Reuters
26 October, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 10:31 am

Related News

Emperor penguins now a threatened species due to climate change, US says

Reuters
26 October, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 10:31 am
FILE PHOTO: Emperor penguins are seen in Dumont d&#039;Urville, Antarctica April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Martin Passingham/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Emperor penguins are seen in Dumont d'Urville, Antarctica April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Martin Passingham/File Photo

Antarctica's emperor penguin is at risk of extinction due to rising global temperatures and sea ice loss, the US government said Tuesday as it finalized protections for the animal under the US Endangered Species Act.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service said emperor penguins should be protected under the law since the birds build colonies and raise their young on the Antarctic ice threatened by climate change.

The wildlife agency said a thorough review of evidence, including satellite data from 40 years showed the penguins aren't currently in danger of extinction, but rising temperatures signal that is likely. The agency's review followed a 2011 petition by the environmental group Center for Biological Diversity to list the bird under the Endangered Species Act.

Climate change has caused colonies to experience breeding failures, according to the government. The Halley Bay colony in the Weddell Sea, the second-largest emperor penguin colony in the world, experienced several years of poor sea ice conditions, leading to the drowning of all newborn chicks beginning in 2016, the government said.

The endangered status will promote international cooperation for conservation strategies, increase funding for conservation programs and require federal agencies in the United States to act to reduce threats.

Tuesday's designation was described as a warning that emperor penguins need "urgent climate action" in order to survive by Shaye Wolf, the climate science director at the Center for Biological Diversity.

"The penguin's very existence depends on whether our government takes strong action now to cut climate-heating fossil fuels and prevent irreversible damage to life on Earth," Wolf said.

The 1973 Endangered Species Act is credited with bringing several animals back from the brink of extinction, including grizzly bears, bald eagles, gray whales and others. The law has frustrated some drilling and mining industries among others, which can be stopped from developing areas deemed necessary for species survival.

Top News

Emperor penguins / Antarctica / penguins

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

4h | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rishi Sunak is a new and old-fashioned Tory

1h | Panorama
Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

14h | Videos
Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

15h | Videos
Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

16h | Videos
Oldest practicing doctor

Oldest practicing doctor

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak