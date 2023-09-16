Drug lord El Chapo's son Ovidio Guzman extradited to US

World+Biz

Reuters
16 September, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 06:12 pm

Related News

Drug lord El Chapo's son Ovidio Guzman extradited to US

Reuters
16 September, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 06:12 pm
FILE PHOTO: Ovidio Guzman, son of kingpin Joaquin &quot;El Chapo&quot; Guzman, is briefly captured by Mexican military police in a residential compound near the centre of Culiacan in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico October 17, 2019 in this still image taken from a helmet camera footage obtained October 30, 2019. Mexican Government TV/Handout via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Ovidio Guzman, son of kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, is briefly captured by Mexican military police in a residential compound near the centre of Culiacan in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico October 17, 2019 in this still image taken from a helmet camera footage obtained October 30, 2019. Mexican Government TV/Handout via REUTERS

Ovidio Guzman, a son of imprisoned Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, was extradited to the United States on Friday to face fentanyl trafficking charges, in a boost for the Biden administration's push to curb the spread of the deadly opioid.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said Ovidio Guzman's extradition was the latest step in American efforts to attack "every aspect" of the drug trafficking operations run by the Sinaloa Cartel long associated with the Guzman family.

"I am also grateful to our Mexican government counterparts for this extradition," Garland said in a statement.

"The Justice Department will continue to hold accountable those responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic that has devastated too many communities across the country."

Two Mexican officials familiar with the matter also confirmed the extradition of the 33-year-old Guzman.

One of the heirs to his father's trafficking empire, Guzman was briefly arrested in the northern city of Culiacan in 2019 but released on the orders of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to avoid bloodshed when his cartel struck back.

He was captured in January after an intense firefight in the northern Mexican state of Sinaloa.

US officials have portrayed Guzman and a number of his brothers as the face of the threat posed by fentanyl, a highly addictive poison that kills nearly 200 Americans daily. That death toll has piled pressure on the Biden administration and caused diplomatic strains between the US and Mexico.

The US government requested Guzman's extradition in February so he could face drugs charges in a US court.

Extradition proceedings of prominent Mexican drug traffickers can take years. The removal of Ovidio Guzman was even quicker than that of his father, who was flown to the US barely a year after his final arrest in Sinaloa in early 2016.

Several Mexican media, including news network Milenio, earlier reported that Guzman had been taken out of a maximum security prison in central Mexico to be flown across the border.

According to US court documents, Guzman and his brothers allegedly controlled extensive international operations in the fentanyl trade, reaping hundreds of millions of dollars in profits by "flooding" the United States with the drug.

Their bet on the synthetic opioid 50 times more powerful than heroin helped intensify an opioid epidemic that put them in the sights of US anti-narcotics agents.

The State Department has been offering a reward worth millions of dollars for information leading to the arrest or conviction or Ovidio Guzman and three of his brothers.

His father, "El Chapo" Guzman, rose to prominence at the helm of the Sinaloa Cartel. He was extradited to the United States in 2017 after twice escaping from prison in Mexico. The elder Guzman is now at a high-security "Supermax" lock-up in Colorado.

El Chapo / son / extradite / United States / Mexico

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Through these misogynistic posts, Sakib unmistakably revealed the ideology he adheres to. Photo: ACC

'If the wife works, the society is destroyed': Delving deep into the maze of misogyny

1h | Panorama
Photo: Photo Credit: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Dal Lake: Beyond imagination

4h | Features
Tangia Zaman Methila, in her statement, look with hair extension at the Cannes Festival Photo courtesy: Rony Rezaul

Taking the ‘short hair, don’t care’ quip to another level with hair extensions

6h | Mode
Sketch: Touseful Isalm. Photo: Nayem Ali

Maqbool Fida Husain: Following the footsteps of a renaissance man

6h | Features

More Videos from TBS

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

5h | TBS World
Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

8h | TBS Stories
A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

10h | TBS Stories
More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

11h | TBS World