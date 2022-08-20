Derivatives committee to hold Russia CDS auction in September

World+Biz

Reuters
20 August, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 09:57 am

Related News

Derivatives committee to hold Russia CDS auction in September

Reuters
20 August, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 09:57 am
A Russian rouble coin and a U.S. dollar banknote in this picture illustration taken October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Russian rouble coin and a U.S. dollar banknote in this picture illustration taken October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A panel of investors said on Friday that it expects to hold an auction to settle credit default swaps (CDS) related to Russia's defaulted debt in the first half of September, as it continues to work on the auction setup.

The Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee (CDDC) said the exact date is yet to be determined, according to a statement on its website.

The auction, a usual way to settle CDS, was thrown into chaos in June when Washington said its sanctions on Russia imposed a total ban on US entities buying Moscow's debt.

But a July waiver from the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) gave a green flag for the CDS settlement to proceed, allowing for trading to be held two business days prior to the auction date and eight business days after its conclusion.

The committee said on Friday it continues to assess the potential impact of settlement restrictions and will publish another update ahead of the auction.

It also provided different options for ways to participate in the settlement, and requested feedback on the participants' preferred way of doing so, which will be considered until August 24.

Russia / CDs / Auction / Rouble

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

China-Bangladesh currency clearance agreement can increase trade by 'an unimaginable scale': Li Jiming, Ambassador of China

1d | Interviews
Photo: Collected

KFC says ‘Howdy’ with their scrumptious new Texas BBQ Zinger Burger

51m | Food
Postcrossing (which connects people through its website) is a system built for postcard enthusiasts, where anyone can sign up and create an account for free. Photo: Noor A Alam

Postcrossers: Reviving a lost art with strangers and postcards

23h | Panorama
We will be facing massive, recurring challenges in the coming years no matter what. Photo: Reuters

Holes in the recession story

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Asteroids rich in organic matter source of water, say scientists

Asteroids rich in organic matter source of water, say scientists

1h | Videos
Amazing folding smartphone

Amazing folding smartphone

15h | Videos
How Russia gets advantage for geographical location?

How Russia gets advantage for geographical location?

17h | Videos
Is textbooks enough for students?

Is textbooks enough for students?

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings