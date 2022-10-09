Deadly clashes in West Bank, shooting attack in Jerusalem

World+Biz

Reuters
09 October, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 09:09 am

Related News

Deadly clashes in West Bank, shooting attack in Jerusalem

Reuters
09 October, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 09:09 am
Mourners and the brother of Palestinian Ahmad Daraghmeh (19), who was killed by Israeli forces during clashes in raid, carry his body during his funeral in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 8, 2022. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Mourners and the brother of Palestinian Ahmad Daraghmeh (19), who was killed by Israeli forces during clashes in raid, carry his body during his funeral in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 8, 2022. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Israeli forces killed two Palestinian teens on Saturday in clashes in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said, and a Palestinian gunman fatally shot an Israeli soldier in Jerusalem, Israeli officials said.

Police said the shooter had opened fire at Israeli security forces at a checkpoint at the entrance to Palestinian refugee camp Shuafat on Jerusalem's outskirts near the West Bank.

A female soldier was killed, the Israeli military said, and a security guard was badly wounded, police said, while forces were hunting for the assailant.

Earlier, the Israeli military said security forces on an operation to arrest a gunman from the Islamic Jihad militant group in the West Bank city of Jenin returned fire at Palestinians who shot and threw explosives at them.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said two Palestinians, aged 16 and 18, were killed and 11 were wounded. Palestinian President Mhamoud Abbas condemned the killings.

The latest in near-daily incursions into Jenin, a militant stronghold, underlined the volatile security climate in the West Bank as Israel heads towards elections on Nov. 1.

Israel launched its Operation Breakwater against militants on March 31 in response to a string of fatal Palestinian street attacks in Israel.

The surge in violence in the West Bank, where the Palestinian have limited self-rule, has been one of the worst in years with around 80 Palestinians killed, including militants and civilians.

UN. Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland said he was alarmed by the violence and called for calm.

US-brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, collapsed in 2014 and show no sign of revival.

Israeli security officials have called on Abbas's Palestinian Authority (PA) to do more to rein in violence.

The PA, increasingly unpopular in the West Bank, says its ability to exert its rule has been systematically undermined by Israel's incursions.

Abbas's spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said in a statement that Israel's government was "delusional" in thinking such actions would promote peace and stability.

Top News

Jerusalem / West Bank clash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

58m | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

3h | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

20h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The Nobel Prize: The good, the bad and the ugly

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which one is the real 'Matrivandar' sweets shop in Cumilla?

Which one is the real 'Matrivandar' sweets shop in Cumilla?

13h | Videos
Local furniture market now worth Tk30,000 cr

Local furniture market now worth Tk30,000 cr

14h | Videos
How to recognise good life insurance company?

How to recognise good life insurance company?

16h | Videos
The days of lithium ion batteries are over

The days of lithium ion batteries are over

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

3
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code