COP26: Johnson cites James Bond and says the clock has run down

Global leaders attending the COP26 summit in Glasgow are set for tense discussions over how we tackle climate change.

Major economies including China, India and Brazil face pressure to toughen their commitments on issues like coal and deforestation, reports the BBC.

The goal is to keep warming limited to 1.5C, or at worst 2C, by 2100 but we are on track for 2.7C - which the UN says would result in "climate catastrophe". Less-developed countries are calling on richer nations to give them promised funds to deal with destructive impacts.

Here are the latest developments from COP26 -