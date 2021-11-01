COP26: Johnson cites James Bond and says the clock has run down
Major economies including China, India and Brazil face pressure to toughen their commitments on issues like coal and deforestation
Major economies including China, India and Brazil face pressure to toughen their commitments on issues like coal and deforestation, reports the BBC.
The goal is to keep warming limited to 1.5C, or at worst 2C, by 2100 but we are on track for 2.7C - which the UN says would result in "climate catastrophe". Less-developed countries are calling on richer nations to give them promised funds to deal with destructive impacts.
Here are the latest developments from COP26 -
Johnson cites James Bond - and says the clock has run down
UK PM Boris Johnson began by welcoming everybody to COP and Glasgow.
He made the comparison between world leaders and James Bond, saying that the spy often ends his films fighting to stop a force from ending the world.
"The tragedy is that this is not a movie and the doomsday device is real," he said.
He said that two degrees more to global temperatures will jeopardise food supplies, three degrees more will bring more wildfires and cyclones, while four degrees and "we say goodbye to whole cities".
"The longer we fail to act the worse it gets and the higher the price when we are eventually forced by catastrophe to act," he said .
Biden arrives in Glasgow
US President Joe Biden has arriced at the COP26 venue in Glasgow, after flying from the G20 summit in Rome via Edinburgh Airport.
He travelled between Scotland's two biggest cities in a motorcade.
As he arrived, he was pictured greeting UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.
Opening ceremony begins
With the sound of the bagpipes the opening ceremony of the COP26 summit began in Glasgow.
Skye native Brìghde Chaimbeul, 22, performed an arrangement of traditional melodies ahead of Boris Johnson's speech.
Biden touches down in Scotland
US President Joe Biden has arrived in Scotland.
He touched down in Air Force One at Edinburgh Airport, from where he will head on to Glasgow.
Climate finance could make or break the COP26 summit. Here's why
At the UN climate conference, expect one theme to drown out the cacophony of pledges from countries and companies around the world: money.
The COP26 summit, which began on Sunday in Glasgow, will attempt to complete the rules to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement - which aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial times - and secure more ambitious commitments from countries to meet its targets.
Underpinning progress on both issues is money. Climate finance refers to money that richer nations - responsible for the bulk of the greenhouse gas emissions heating the planet - give to poorer nations to help them cut their own emissions and adapt to the deadly storms, rising seas and droughts worsened by global warming.
'War-like footing' needed to tackle climate crisis- Prince Charles
While addressing the opening ceremony of the COP26 summit, Charles. the prince of Wales will tell that a "war like footing "is needed to tackle the climate crisis.
Prince Charles is expected to call for a "vast military- style campaign" for channeling the resources of the global private sector.
The prince will be the most senior royal at COP26 after doctors told the Queen to avoid the summit and rest.
Vietnam targeting carbon emission neutrality by 2050, minister says
Vietnam is targeting carbon emission neutrality by 2050, the country's Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien said on Monday.
"Vietnam embarks on a roadmap to reduce coal-fired power right after this summit," Dien said from Glasgow where he is attending the United Nations COP26 summit.
Britain to back $1B World Bank green loan to India, sources say
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce a sovereign guarantee for a $1 billion World Bank loan for India to develop green infrastructure, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
The announcement is likely to be made during the United Nations COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, which has been billed as a make-or-break chance to save the planet from the most calamitous effects of climate change.
"The UK's biggest finance offer to India at COP26 will be a $1 billion sovereign guarantee for additional World Bank lending for green infra," said one of the sources. They declined to the named as they were not authorised to talk to the media on the subject.
Global climate talks open to ever more daunting challenge
World leaders began arriving on Monday at a UN conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, their challenge made even more daunting by the failure of major industrial nations to agree ambitious new commitments.
The COP26 conference in the Scottish city of Glasgow opens a day after the G20 economies failed to commit to a 2050 target to halt net carbon emissions - a deadline widely cited as necessary to prevent the most extreme global warming.
Instead, their talks in Rome only recognised "the key relevance" of halting net emissions "by or around mid-century", set no timetable for phasing out coal at home and watered down promises to cut emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas many times more powerful than carbon dioxide.
Scotland already halfway to net zero - Sturgeon
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been defending her government's "credible action" on tackling climate change, despite missing targets on emissions for two years running.
Sturgeon said she is not suggesting Scotland doesn't have work to do.
But, she said, with 97% of electricity consumed in Scotland being generated from renewable sources, "that puts us way ahead of most other countries across the world".
We need face-to-face talks - UK foreign secretary
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said it is right the world leaders are travelling to Glasgow as it is important to have people talking face-to-face for "crunch negotiations".
Asked about what the UK may be willing to do if countries do not live up to their promises, the foreign secretary says the key thing for these two weeks is to get those commitments in the first place.
She said she doesn't believe this is a "council of despair" and while she says it is "touch and go" she believes a difference can still be made.
World leaders are going to have to make some tough decisions about what's going on in their own countries, they are going to have to commit to things they didn't necessarily want to when they arrived at the conference and that's why it is really important that we do have people face-to-face so that we can make a real difference," she added.
Biden to tout 'largest investment' in climate in Glasgow
President Joe Biden on Monday will try to assure world leaders that the United States can keep its promise to slash greenhouse gas emissions by more than half by the end of the decade, even as the key policies to ensure those reductions remain uncertain, his top climate aides said.
Biden will join leaders from over 100 countries in Glasgow for the start of the COP26 climate conference, which kicks off on the heels of the G20 summit in Rome that concluded with a statement that urged "meaningful and effective" action on climate change but left huge work for negotiators to ensure an ambitious outcome.
National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy said Biden was committed to delivering on that goal in large part through a key budget bill that would unleash $555 billion in climate spending that awaits a vote in Congress after months of fraught domestic negotiations.
