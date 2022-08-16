China sanctions seven Taiwanese 'independence diehard' officials

World+Biz

Reuters
16 August, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 11:27 am

Related News

China sanctions seven Taiwanese 'independence diehard' officials

Reuters
16 August, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 11:27 am
Hsiao Bi-khim, a lawmaker from Taiwan&#039;s ruling Democratic Progressive Party, speaks during an interview in Taipei, Taiwan October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Hsiao Bi-khim, a lawmaker from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party, speaks during an interview in Taipei, Taiwan October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

China imposed sanctions on Tuesday on seven Taiwanese officials and lawmakers it accused of being "independence diehards", including banning them from entering, in its latest angry reproach of the democratically governed island.

The sanctions come after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan this month, a trip that China said had sent a wrong signal to what it views as pro-independence forces.

China considers Taiwan its own territory and not a separate country. Taiwan's government disputes China's claim.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office said among those sanctioned were Taiwan's de facto ambassador to the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim, Secretary-General of Taiwan's National Security Council Wellington Koo, and politicians from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

A Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson said that those sanctioned would not be able to visit China, Hong Kong and Macau. Firms and investors related to them will also not be allowed to profit in China.

"For some time, a few diehard separatist elements, out of their own interests, have gone to lengths to collude with external forces in provocations advocating Taiwan independence," state news agency Xinhua cited the spokesperson as saying.

"They have deliberately instigated confrontations across the Taiwan Strait, and recklessly undermined peace and stability in the region."

Taiwan's foreign ministry said in response that the island was a democracy that "could not be interfered with by China".

"Even more, we cannot accept threats and menace from authoritarian and totalitarian systems," ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou told reporters in Taipei.

The sanctions will have little practical impact as senior Taiwanese officials do not visit China.

The seven are in addition to Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and parliament Speaker You Si-kun who were previously sanctioned by China.

Taiwan's government says only the island's 23 million people have the right to decide their own future.
 

Top News

china / Taiwan / China-Taiwan tensions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

2h | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

3h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Bangabandhu and the spirit of Liberation War were killed in 1975

20h | Supplement

More Videos from TBS

Indian FM Jaishankar's video shown at Imran Khan's rally

Indian FM Jaishankar's video shown at Imran Khan's rally

3h | Videos
Experts advise on uniform exchange rate to deal with dollar crisis

Experts advise on uniform exchange rate to deal with dollar crisis

3h | Videos
Public pay homage to Bangabandhu

Public pay homage to Bangabandhu

15h | Videos
What will happen if Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuclear plant explodes?

What will happen if Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuclear plant explodes?

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

6
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?