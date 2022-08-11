China, Nepal agree on building a trans-Himalayan network

China, Nepal agree on building a trans-Himalayan network

Nepal’s Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi wave to the media before their meeting in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 26, 2022. REUTERS/ Monika Deupala
China and Nepal have agreed to build the so-called Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network, the Chinese foreign ministry said, following a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries.

As part of the agreement, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China would finance the feasibility study of a China-Nepal cross-border railway and send experts to Nepal to conduct surveys this year, Wang Wenbin, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, told a regular media briefing in Beijing on Thursday.

The network, under China's Belt and Road initiative, will involve the building of railways and communication networks. During a landmark visit by President Xi Jinping to Nepal in 2019, China and Nepal elevated their relationship to a "strategic partnership".

 

