Blast in Afghanistan's Kabul kills several civilians, says Taliban

Reuters
03 October, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 07:36 pm

People stand near Abdul Rahman Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan.(Reuters)
People stand near Abdul Rahman Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan.(Reuters)

Several civilians were killed in an explosion in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul on Sunday, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.

The blast was near the entrance of the Edi Gah mosque in Kabul, Mujahid said. The details behind the explosion were not immediately clear and Mujahid did not say exactly how many had died or were injured.

No one has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

