Blast near Afghan foreign ministry kills 6, hurts several

South Asia

Reuters
27 March, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 04:55 pm

Related News

Blast near Afghan foreign ministry kills 6, hurts several

Reuters
27 March, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 04:55 pm
Picture: Reuters
Picture: Reuters

At least six civilians were killed by a suicide attack in Afghanistan's capital on Monday, near a security checkpoint leading to the foreign ministry, according to police.

"In Malik Asghar Square ... a suicide attacker before reaching the target was identified at a check point and killed, but his explosives detonated," said Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran. He said several people were injured, including three Taliban security force members.

He did not name the target, but the blast took place in a busy downtown area near a checkpoint that guards a heavily fortified street housing several government buildings, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Nearby Emergency Hospital, which is run by an Italian NGO, had received 12 wounded patients and two dead bodies, its country director said.

Kabul and other urban areas have been hit by several attacks in recent months, some of which have been claimed by Islamic State militants.

A blast in January killed at least five people and injured dozens at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as employees streamed out of the building at the end of the working day.

The Taliban administration has said it is focused on securing the country and that it has carried out several raids against suspected Islamic State members in recent weeks.

Monday's incident took place around lunchtime, when the city is especially crowded as government office staff leave early for the day during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Top News / World+Biz

Kabul / Afghanistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

LG 674 L frost free: Refrigerator with UV Nano water dispenser

LG 674 L frost free: Refrigerator with UV Nano water dispenser

4h | Brands
Source: IMF World Economic Outlook, October 2022 (Chart 1); CEIC Asia Database and author’s calculations (Chart 2); CEIC Asia Database (Chart 3); World Bank World Development Indicator, 2023 (Chart 4). Charts 1 and 4 are calendar years, while Charts 2 and 3 are fiscal years.

It's mainly fiscal

6h | Panorama
Iftar made easy: Must-have appliances for stress-free Ramadan

Iftar made easy: Must-have appliances for stress-free Ramadan

6h | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Time to make disaster response training mandatory?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

2h | TBS Stories
Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

5h | TBS World
Why it is difficult to return Aarav Khan

Why it is difficult to return Aarav Khan

5h | TBS Stories
The first phase of providing houses to the landless, completed

The first phase of providing houses to the landless, completed

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year