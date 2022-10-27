Barrack testifies he told Trump to use Khashoggi murder to end Qatar blockade

World+Biz

Reuters
27 October, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 10:37 pm

Related News

Barrack testifies he told Trump to use Khashoggi murder to end Qatar blockade

Reuters
27 October, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 10:37 pm
FILE PHOTO: Defendants Tom Barrack and Matthew Grimes listen to the prosecutor during opening arguments in a courtroom sketch in New York City, US September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Defendants Tom Barrack and Matthew Grimes listen to the prosecutor during opening arguments in a courtroom sketch in New York City, US September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg/File Photo

Tom Barrack, a onetime fundraiser for Donald Trump, testified on Thursday at his trial on charges of being an illegal foreign agent that he urged the then-president to use the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as a "lever" to get the kingdom to end a blockade on Qatar.

The testimony from Barrack that he pushed for Qatar's interests could undermine charges by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn that he acted as an agent of the United Arab Emirates - one of the countries that implemented the blockade - without informing the US attorney general, as required by law.

Barrack, 75, is not charged with acting as a Saudi agent, but the country is close with the UAE. He has pleaded not guilty, and argues his interactions with Middle Eastern officials were part of his role running private equity firm Colony Capital, now known as DigitalBridge Group Inc.

On Thursday, his fourth day testifying in his own defense, Barrack said that during an October 2018 phone call with Trump -following Khashoggi's murder in Saudi Arabia's consulate in Turkey - he urged the then-president to use global outrage over the killing "as a lever over this idiotic blockade."

US intelligence says the murder of Khashoggi, a Saudi insider-turned-critic, was approved by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler. The prince has denied ordering the killing but acknowledged it took place "under my watch."

The blockade of Qatar by Saudi Arabia, the UAE and others began in 2017. Prosecutors say that during the blockade, Barrack told Rashid Al Malik - an associate also accused of being an Emirati agent - that the United States was considering hosting a summit to resolve the conflict. Al Malik, who is at large, then told UAE officials about the possible meeting, prosecutors say.

Barrack said he spoke to Qatar's ambassador in the United States as well as its foreign minister in June 2017. That came after Trump tweeted his support for the blockade on the Gulf nation.

Barrack said he then persuaded Trump administration officials to speak with Qatari counterparts, and eventually spoke directly with Trump to encourage him to host a summit at the Camp David presidential retreat to resolve the dispute involving US allies.

"I had told him again from the cheap seats ... he should send his teams and conclude this to force Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia to the table," Barrack said. He denied telling Al Malik about the plans for the summit.

CROSS-EXAMINATION

Barrack in 2019 said at a conference in Abu Dhabi that it was a "mistake" to criticize the kingdom over the killing. He later apologized for the comments.

On the stand on Thursday, he said he should have prefaced the comments by saying that the taking of a life anywhere is unacceptable, but that he "hesitated" at the conference because of a lack of free speech in the UAE.

Prosecutors are expected to ask Barrack more about the comments when they begin cross-examining him later on Thursday.

Barrack / Trump / Jamal Khashoggi Murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

14h | Panorama
The problem is not that we use plastic, the problem is what we do after it has served its purpose. A circular economy can potentially reduce plastic waste. Pictured is a boy who collects plastic bottles for the dumping station in Khilkhet, Dhaka. Photo: Sohel Ahmed

A push for sustainability: Time to make linear supply chains circular

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

1d | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Putin watches first N drill since war

Putin watches first N drill since war

2h | Videos
Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

3h | Videos
Bangladesh suffer a massive 104-run defeat against South Africa

Bangladesh suffer a massive 104-run defeat against South Africa

3h | Videos
T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question