Bangladesh Art Week Dubai announces exhibition opening with Gulf Photo Plus

TBS Report
23 September, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 07:23 pm

Bangladesh Art Week (BAW) Dubai has launched an exhibition in partnership with Gulf Photo Plus, a community organisation of Dubai's center for photography.

The exhibition began on 22 September and will be continued till 07 November.

Mohammed Abu Zafar, ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and permanent representative to IRENA, inaugurated the programme on Wednesday in Alserkal Avenue during 'Alserkal Lates', said a press release.

Abdelmomen Alserkal, founder of Alserkal Foundation, and Khalid Abdulwahid, director of Fine Arts Department, Dubai Culture were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

The exhibition presents the work of Shumon Ahmed, Palash Bhattacharjee, Marzia Farhana, Shahria Sharmin, and Munem Wasif.

Featuring works in video installations and photography by five artists, undefined territory addresses constructions of place, identity, time, and knowledge within contemporary Bangladesh.

The works in this exhibition unravel notions of 'territory', whether taken to mean the politics of defined geography, structures of language as propagated by coloniality, or passage of time as palpable to a degree of rigidity and stagnation.

Falling outside traditional frameworks of understanding, these 'territories' negotiate the limits of the personal as contextualized and rooted within the political.

Undefined Territory foregrounds images, still and moving, and synthetic materials to engage with these constructs, locating the impersonal, the identifiable, the absurd, and the tangible in dialectic play.

BAW is launching three distinct but related events for the first-ever Dubai edition, featuring internationally renowned and established artists alongside invited younger artists.

The exhibitions encompass sculpture, photography, mixed media construction, site-specific installations, works on paper, and film presentations.

