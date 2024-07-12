Exploring raw reality through The Actuality of Fiction

Does art always have to be creative? Artist Uttam Kumar has a curious opinion on it. According to him, art is life's realities and inner experiences.



Uttam feels deeply connected to his surroundings in many ways. He attempts to blend the literary knowledge he gains daily into his artistic work. He chooses to depict impropriety in his artwork because it captures his interest.

"I believe that our perceptions are shaped not just by what we see but also by our personal experiences and the environments we inhabit," he said.

This thought process inspired Uttam's 12th solo exhibition, 'The Actuality of Fiction,' a psychosomatic art exhibition being held at Alliance Française de Dhaka's Dhanmondi branch.

The exhibition, curated by Mustafa Zaman, opened on 5 July and will run until the 16th of the month.



Upon looking closely it is quite evident that the portrayed paintings are not like the typical ones; rather, they represent a record of the artist's experiences. Uttam said, "I believe for the curator's curation, this exhibition has reached the contentment of the visitors and has also successfully highlighted my artistic expression."



All of the paintings share a common thread: they capture the essence of life through art. These works blend the artists' experiences and imaginations, presenting the world as it truly is rather than through a lens of illusion.

"Whenever I seek to reconnect with my inner self, I return to the core of my being, despite the overwhelming psychological details. These feelings about life and self-awareness make the neurons in my brain work faster, enhancing my vision and fueling my art," Uttam explained.

The exhibition's setting adds another layer of interest. In addition to the main gallery, many paintings are displayed in the lobby, creating an arrangement that is sure to intrigue visitors. This layout effectively conveys the central message of 'The Actuality of Fiction.'



TBS Picks: A collection of works from the show, each with the artist's statement.



We are Animals

Media: Mixed media on paper

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

We are humans but deep inside there is an animal persistent with us. Whenever we feel that there is no need to hide it we show others our animal nature. If there were no rules, society, religious obligations or any limitations we would turn into the animal we are.



Existing as Other

Media: Mixed media on paper

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

A satirical painting that is speaking out against all of the world's wars through art. Peace is what I want, and I'm against guns and war.



Singing Flower

Media: Mixed media on paper

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

While playing with colours previously, colour used to ask me to transform it into something. This painting is something like it. I believe when emotion gets dried, it becomes akin to a dry flower and this painting tries to highlight that. This picture, on the other hand, fits the theme in a slightly different way.



Hunger and Full Moon

Media: Acrylic on canvas

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The exhibited pieces serve as a form of protest against unjust actions. In my opinion, the mortality rate has increased not because of insufficient food but because of food wastage. And various political issues are associated with this phenomenon, which is why numerous influential countries prefer to discard food rather than contribute it. This painting is an emblem of it.

