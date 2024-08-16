Bangladesh Press Photo Contest 2024: Powerful stories in pixels

If you're a photography enthusiast, the "Bangladesh Press Photo Contest 2024" should be a particularly memorable experience for you. This event, possibly the country's largest competitive photography exhibition, showcases the work of some of the industry's most talented photographers.

The exhibition was hosted at Drik Gallery, more specifically at DrikPath Bhobon. The curtains were lifted on 5 July and fall today on 16 August.

Curated by ASM Rezaur Rahman, the photographs on display resonate with a silent yet powerful atmosphere, even in the absence of any captions on the gallery walls. These images, gracing the gallery, offer glimpses of life in Bangladesh, portraying both moments of resilience and the chaos we witness around us. They depict lives that persist while also raising questions.

The event truly embodies the spirit of the 'Indigenous Community Grant,' which provides the winner with both funding and mentorship to create their own work. This year's recipient was Denim Chakma from Rangamati.

This year's Picture of the Year award was claimed by Quddus Alam from Focus Bangla for his powerful image of three women working at a construction site. While the scene may seem ordinary at first glance, the photo's blend of colours and the atmosphere, combined with the rugged expressions of the women, convey a compelling message about the harsh conditions these women endure to earn a living and assert their independence.

Photojournalist Nayem Ali received an Honourable Mention for his photo of a student boldly waving the Palestinian flag during a cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the TSC, Dhaka University. The image powerfully highlighted the ongoing struggle of the Palestinian people, symbolising global solidarity with their cause.

Another striking photo depicted a group of monks meditating beneath trees in a forest, capturing the serene harmony between humans and nature. The image illustrated how peaceful coexistence with nature can bring tranquillity.