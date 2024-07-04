3-day int’l jewellery machinery exhibition begins

The first-ever international exhibition of jewellery machinery began in the capital today (4 July) to promote technology integration in traditional jewellery to make the country's gold industry an export-oriented one.

Chairman of Bashundhara Group Ahmed Akbar Sobhan inaugurated the expo. The expo will remain open for all from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm every day.

Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (BAJUS) in association with Indian partner KNC Services has organised the three-day International Jewellery Machinery Expo Bangladesh (IJMEB), the first of its kind in the country, at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) with the theme 'Technology for excellence in jewellery'.

FBCCI former President Abdul Matlub Ahmed, Vice-President Amin Helaly, Indian KNC Service BAJUS Former President Dilip Kumar Roy, General Secretary Badal Chandra Roy and Indian KNC Services founder Kranti Nagvekar were present as guests at the opening ceremony.

Thirty companies from ten countries, including India, Italy, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, China, and Thailand, are participating in the exhibition.

