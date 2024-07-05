Galleri Kaya celebrates 20th anniversary with exclusive group exhibition

TBS Report
05 July, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 09:55 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Galleri Kaya is celebrating its 20th anniversary with an exclusive group exhibition by 35 modern and contemporary artists at the gallery premises in Uttara, Dhaka.

Md Mahbub ur Rahman, chief Executive officer of HSBC Bangladesh, inaugurated the exhibition today (5 July), reads a press release.

Architect and art critic Shamsul Wares also graced the inaugural ceremony.

Artists featured in the exhibition are: Abdus Shakoor Shah (1947), Abul Barq Alvi (1949), Ahmed Shamsuddoha (1958), Aloptogin Tushar (1968), Ashraful Hasan (1977), Atin Basak (1966), Chandra Bhattacharjee (1961), Chandra Shekhar Dey (1951), Debdas Chakraborty (1933-2008), Ganesh Haloi (1936), Goutam Chakraborty (1965), Hamiduzzaman Khan (1946), Hashem Khan (1941), Jamal Ahmed (1955), Kamaluddin (1977), Kanak Chanpa Chakma (1963), Kazi Abdul Baset (1935-2002), MF Husain (1915-2011), Manu Parekh (1939), Mohammad Eunus (1954), Mohammad Iqbal (1967), Murtaja Baseer (1932-2020), Nitun Kundu (1935-2006), Qayyum Chowdhury (1932-2014), Rafiqun Nabi (1943), Ranjit Das (1956), Ratan Mojumder (1954), Samarjit Roy Choudhury (1937-2022), Samiran Chowdhury (1963), Sanat Kar (1935-2023), Shahanoor Mamun (1986), Shahid Kabir (1947), Shishir Bhattacharjee (1960), Shohag Parvez (1981) and Sunil Das (1939-2015).

This exhibition is showcasing a selection of total 68 works in oil, acrylic, charcoal, mixed media, ink, pen, etching, serigraph, woodcut watercolour and mixed medium on paper and canvas done between 1977 to 2024.

The exhibition will remain open everyday from 11:30am to 8:00pm till 19 July.

