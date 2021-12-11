Angry Canada threatens to impose tariffs on US goods over EV tax credit plan

World+Biz

Reuters
11 December, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 12:42 pm

Related News

Angry Canada threatens to impose tariffs on US goods over EV tax credit plan

In previous trade disputes between the two close neighbors and trading partners, both sides have slapped sanctions against a wide range of goods

Reuters
11 December, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 12:42 pm
A US and a Canadian flag flutter at the Canada-United States border crossing at the Thousand Islands Bridge in Lansdowne, Ontario, Canada September 28, 2020. Photo: Reuters
A US and a Canadian flag flutter at the Canada-United States border crossing at the Thousand Islands Bridge in Lansdowne, Ontario, Canada September 28, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Canada dramatically hardened its tone with Washington in a dispute over proposed US credits for electric vehicles on Friday, threatening to slap tariffs on a range of American goods unless the matter was resolved.

In a letter to senior members of the US Senate, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Trade Minister Mary Ng also said Canada was ready to launch a dispute settlement process under the US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal.

Canada fears the tax credit for American manufacturers will undermine its own efforts to produce electric vehicles in Ontario - the country's industrial heartland - and also undermine the integrated North American auto industry.

"We are writing to register our objection in the strongest terms," said the letter, which emphasized that the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not want a confrontation.

If the matter was not resolved "Canada will have no choice but to forcefully respond by ... applying tariffs on American exports in a manner that will impact American workers in the auto sector and several other sectors of the US economy," the two ministers continued.

In previous trade disputes between the two close neighbors and trading partners, both sides have slapped sanctions against a wide range of goods.

Ottawa is preparing to publish a list of US products that may face Canadian tariffs, Freeland and Ng said, adding that Canada might also suspend dairy quotas for US producers it agreed to under the USMCA, the letter said.

Months of lobbying has done little to dissuade US legislators, who are considering a new $12,500 tax credit that would include $4,500 for union-made US electric vehicles.

In the letter, Freeland and Ng said the proposal was equivalent to a 34% tariff on Canadian-assembled electric vehicles and represented a significant threat.

The White House says President Joe Biden considers the tax credits a personal priority and that the administration does not view them as a violation of the USMCA. Officials have said they hope to work to resolve the dispute with both Canada and Mexico, which also opposes the credit proposal.

As recently as last Friday, Ng had said Canada still had some room for maneuvering before the US Senate voted.

Asked why Canada had hardened its tone, Ng spokeswoman Alice Hansen said: "We have always made clear we will stand up for the Canadian auto industry. This is the next step."

Top News

Canada / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Care. Photo: Farida Alam

My Sister and I 

1h | In Focus
Despite multiple technological breakthroughs in the fight to control Covid-19, twice as many people died from it in 2021 compared to 2020. Photo: Reuters

Health innovation for all

1h | Panorama
Swift flies around a grove of Palmyra Palm or Taalgach. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Palm Swift: A lame bird that flies mileage equal to seven round trips to the moon

5m | Panorama
At night, these desks are moved to make space for sleeping. The fans are only turned on at this time. Photo: Noor A Alam

Behind all that glitters: The life of Dhaka's goldsmiths

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

17h | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

17h | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

20h | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

5
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study