Afghans face 'their most perilous hour', warns UN boss

Reuters
13 September, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 06:47 pm

Afghans face 'their most perilous hour', warns UN boss

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends a news conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for donors to pledge hundreds of millions of dollars for Afghanistan, saying that poverty was spiralling and many people could run out of food by the end of the month.

"After decades of war, suffering and insecurity, they face perhaps their most perilous hour," he said in opening remarks at a Geneva conference where $606 million is being sought.

UN seeks $600 million for Afghanistan's 'most perilous hour'

"The people of Afghanistan are facing the collapse of an entire country — all at once."

