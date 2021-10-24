WE Summit 2021 ends with pledge to spread success story of women's self-reliance

The "WE Summit 2021" organised by the Women and E-Commerce Forum (WE), an organisation of women entrepreneurs in the country, came to a conclusion on Saturday.

Guests at various sessions of the summit expressed hope for more work to make women self-reliant as part of women empowerment, said a press release.

More than a thousand women entrepreneurs from across the country participated in the event, held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre's Hall of Fame. Fifty women entrepreneurs in various categories were honored with "Joyee Awards" at the WE Summit.

Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen was the chief guest at the closing programme and State Minister of ICT Division Zunaed Ahmed Palak presided over the ceremony. Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque and Deputy Education Minister Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel were also present at the event as guests, the press release added.

Also present at the vent were Ariful Hasan Apu, founder of Bangladesh Innovation Forum; Khwaja Shahriar, managing director of LankaBangla Finance Limited; Soumya Basu, president and CEO of Silkok Global; Nasima Akter Nisha, founder and president of Women and E Commerce Forum.

Picture: Courtesy

"We set a unique example of women's empowerment in today's Bangladesh. I am amazed at the success of our marginalised women, and our government will be more supportive of you," Dr AK Abdul Momen said in his speech.

State Minister for Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP said: "We, the ICT Division, have always been supportive of WE's path, and I am delighted to have you at such a large summit. All the cooperation of our government will always be there for you."

"We are glad to have the opportunity to be by your side through this event of Lankabangla Finance Limited. We will continue to support women entrepreneurs," Managing Director of Lankabangla Finance Limited Khwaja Shahriar said.

Among the other events of the day, in the morning, the workshop titled "Why business planning is so important" was attended by Nusrat Lopa, founder of Hur Nusrat' Shahidul Munir, president of Bangladesh Computer Society and Senior Assistant Vice President of LankaBangla Finance Limited Md Nurul Islam.

WE Forum President Nasima Akhtar Nisha greeted everyone involved with the event, saying, "I don't know if I deserve this love. These entrepreneurs of ours have come here to learn something."

Lankabangla Finance Limited's Shikha initiative was the main partner of the event. Paperfly was the gold partner; while Islami Bank Bangladesh and H2O Beauty and Fitness Studio were silver partners. Silkok Global was the global partner, Elite Force was the security partner, Fifotech was the creative partner and ICT Division's iDEA Project was the strategic partner of the event. Bangladesh Innovation Forum provided overall cooperation.