The National Board of Revenue (NBR) demonstrated a significant achievement in the first seven months of the current fiscal year, with tax collections surging by nearly 15% year-on-year. The NBR's FY24 revenue collection target has been set at Tk4.30 lakh crore, which is about Tk1 lakh crore more than in the previous financial year. To reach this target, the NBR will have to escalate revenue collection by around 30%.