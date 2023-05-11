When feeling superior becomes a defence mechanism

As human beings, we seek validation for the work we have done and the things we have accomplished. We love it when our efforts and achievements are recognised. But there are times when we are unable to fulfil our longings. When that happens, we seek ways to comfort ourselves.

To shield ourselves from emotional harm, we all have defence mechanisms. A common example of these mechanisms is the "superiority complex," which can be characterised by an exaggerated sense of superiority over others in one's skills or other characteristics.

The term "superiority complex" was coined in the early 20th century by psychologist Alfred Adler. He believed the complex to be a way of hiding low self-esteem, feelings of inadequacy, or not feeling good enough.

A person is said to have a superiority complex when they have a boastful attitude and an inflated sense of self-worth toward people around them, while hiding real feelings of inferiority or mediocrity. Some may confuse it with narcissistic personality disorder or bipolar disorder.

Though most narcissists have an inflated sense of self-worth, not everyone with a superiority complex has a narcissistic personality disorder. Narcissistic people tend to lack empathy and have an extreme need to be liked.

In contrast, sufferers of superiority complex are not generally concerned with image or vanity, since they have natural sentiments of superiority, hence not much concerned with proving their superiority to others.

On the bright side, superiority complex could motivate people to feel more confident and empowered to achieve their goals. More confident people are more willing to take chances and embrace opportunities, which may lead to more success and achievement. It can help foster a sense of self-esteem.

When people feel superior in one area, they may acquire a sense of pride and achievement. This sense of pride can boost their self-esteem, making them capable of overcoming obstacles and disappointments.

Superiority complexes can encourage creativity and innovation. When people believe they are superior in a certain field, they are more likely to look outside the box and experiment with radical ideas. This creativity has the potential to result in discoveries and innovations that benefit humanity as a whole.

Sigmund Freud believed that a superiority complex is a way to overcompensate feelings of inferiority. It could help us cope with failure as well.

Sufferers of superiority complex learn to handle anxiety and stress of failure by pretending to be above it. They use this behaviour as a defence mechanism to protect themselves from unpleasant emotions, thoughts or situations. If they feel protected from their failures in this manner, they may repeat them.

A real superiority complex would be the opposite of an inferiority complex. Whereas an inferiority complex involves covering up feelings of inferiority with gaudy displays of materialism and overdramatic bursts of emotion, a superiority complex involves not engaging in materialism or emotion because you feel it is beneath you.

Then again, the superiority complex may have negative repercussions as well. Sufferers from a superiority complex often show false confidence or bravado when little to no success, achievement, or talent exists.

They cannot take criticism and feel entitled; others may see their behaviour as prideful and arrogant. They always like to be in charge and be the centre of attention. They can also be seen throwing tantrums and belittling others when things don't go their way.

So, what happens when individuals considered inferior or below average exhibit signs of a superiority complex? For starters, they might get bullied for this.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Since they take it to a whole other level, they start to lose friends. Because they feel they are superior to others around them and do not regard their ideas. Which usually results in them having no partner or companion to spend time with.

Superiority complex hampers character development by fostering a false sense of superiority and prohibiting individuals from admitting their flaws. It can result in a lack of empathy, arrogance and an inability to learn from others.

This can limit personal growth and the development of character qualities such as humility, self-awareness and open-mindedness.

Thus, while the superiority complex may motivate and increase self-esteem, it can also have negative consequences if not managed properly. It is critical to understand when a superiority complex is a defensive mechanism used to conceal emotions of inadequacy or failure and to learn how to manage it effectively.

Individuals risk limiting their own growth and development when they lose empathy, become arrogant and refuse to learn from others. As a result, striking a balance and utilising the benefits of the superiority complex while regulating the negative aspects is critical to becoming a better version of oneself.

MD Tajun Islam Ashik is a student of the Department of Marketing at Jahangirnagar University.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.