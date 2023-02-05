The supply chain crisis opens door to resilience

Thoughts

Md. Minhaz Rahman Chowdhury / Manager of Procurement, Tekken Corporation
05 February, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 10:30 am

Related News

The supply chain crisis opens door to resilience

It is time to accumulate all the crisis period lessons and convert them into appropriate strategies, to make the supply chain more resilient and vibrant

Md. Minhaz Rahman Chowdhury / Manager of Procurement, Tekken Corporation
05 February, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 10:30 am
When the Russia-Ukraine war started, shipping lines could no longer operate on their regular routes and had to stop shipping on that route. Photo: Bloomberg
When the Russia-Ukraine war started, shipping lines could no longer operate on their regular routes and had to stop shipping on that route. Photo: Bloomberg

The term 'supply chain' was not very popular in the industry, even back in 2019. After the Covid-19 outbreak, most businesses felt the need to reconsider the formation of a supply chain team. While this was already present in some companies, they further concentrated on forming a robust team. Other companies immediately hired or looked to hire professionals, which then created a shortage of potential resources in the market.

We are also now more focused on adopting current supply chain trends such as blockchain, AI and IoT in the supply chain, digital transformation etc. But we need a skilled workforce to operate and understand these technological features within our existing supply chain models. The enhancement of technical or digital features within the existing supply chain model surely requires the right person to do it.

Thousands of people lost their jobs due to Covid-19 and this has had a negative impact on their mindset with regard to joining another company. This dilemma is also creating a significant scarcity in the potential supply chain human resources.

It has been found that less than 3% of individuals with the right skills are entering the supply chain job market. In a survey conducted on 68 industry professionals, 47.1% of respondents claimed that problem-solving and analytical skills are the core competencies to handle any unpredictable situations like the Covid-19 pandemic.

Another unforeseen event, the Russia-Ukraine war, has also shaken the industry and taught us to be more resilient in the supply chain. While the world was preparing to minimise the impact of Covid-19, the sudden onset of the war pulled us backwards. Before Covid-19, companies were more focused on Just In Time techniques, but now it seems that building inventory at an optimal level is the best option to mitigate crisis time. 

When the war started, import-export between countries was mostly hampered, as many countries depended on imported items like food, fuel etc. Before the war, there were shortages of containers for freight forwarders and the freight price was too high. Even at high prices, finding a container in due time was uncertain. 

But when the war started, we faced the opposite scenario. There are containers but shipping lines could not operate on their regular route and had to stop shipping on that route. 

The Covid-19 outbreak and the Russia-Ukraine war have kept the world in a vulnerable position. On one hand, for instance, it's encouraging us to store products, but at the same time, if not distributed or shipped, then there's a high chance that the inventory will become obsolete. The same goes with import-export. Customers accept the higher freight rate but containers are either in another port waiting for clearance, or the shipping lines stopped their services on that particular route.

Our common supply chain planning is no longer effective. We need to embrace the reverse shift from our actions as well. Moreover, the ''what if analysis'' is much more required nowadays. Forward planning is now much more dependent on the reverse shift or after the actions have taken place.

The word on everyone's lips these days is "Dollar Inflation". Inflation is having a ripple effect on the supply chain - wages, raw materials, energy or fuel, and transportation costs are increasing enormously. In response to this inflation, procurement managers are placing orders very promptly, in large quantities, resulting in a large inventory.

Up until 22 June 2022, the year-to-date increase in the producer price index (PPI), which measures the costs of goods' inputs, was 24%. Up until 22 June, producers charged 16.5% more for those goods. The cost of services has likewise expanded from 4.2% on 22 March to 5.4% in quarter two.

Time has come to sort out the supply chain by mapping critical points and being prepared to overcome any disruption that may occur in the future. To increase resilience, we need to identify the risks and risk mitigation plans have to be in place. Suppliers should be considered an integral part of the organisation, so continuous monitoring and a contingency plan should be in motion.

The world has survived many crisis periods like the recession of 2008 and Covid-19 in 2020, and it will definitely survive many more in the days to come. But now is high time to accumulate all the crisis period lessons and convert them into appropriate strategies, to make the supply chain more resilient and vibrant.

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Md. Minhaz Rahman Chowdhury is a supply chain enthusiast and is currently working as a Manager of the Procurement section in the Tekken Corporation. Tekken Corporation is a Japanese construction company, working as one of the main contractors of the Dhaka Metro Rail project. 

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard. 

 

Top News

supply chain / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

1h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Say 'Salud' before your salad main course

1d | Food
Coots running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Cute Coot of Baikka Beel: 'And yet he was as bald as a coot'

19h | Panorama
With only one government run specialised cancer hospital in the capital — the National Institute Of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH) in Mohakhali — patients have no option but to resort to private hospitals. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Cancer care: Medical treatment and beyond

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

16h | TBS Round Table
Adani row rocks India’s parliament

Adani row rocks India’s parliament

15h | TBS World
Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

21h | TBS Stories
How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

22h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

4
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

5
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

6
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain