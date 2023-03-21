How technology can transform hospitality in Bangladesh

The growing number of tourists who visit Bangladesh each year has contributed to the growth of the country's hotel industry. In recent years, the hospitality industry has grown to be an essential cog in the country's economy. Yet, the sector has numerous challenges, the most major of which are inadequate infrastructure, a lack of qualified workers, and an inefficient system.

The utilisation of modern technology has the potential to be a game changer for the hotel business in Bangladesh, allowing the sector to overcome these issues and develop toward a more efficient and effective strategy.

The hotel industry's principal goal is to provide its customers with the greatest possible experiences. Technology advancements can enable businesses to provide customers with a more streamlined and personalised experience, which is the most critical aspect in determining the amount of customer satisfaction reached. With the use of technology, the entire process of providing customer service may be optimised, sped up, and simplified. Creating an online presence is the first step in the hotel industry's path to become more technologically savvy.

In today's environment, having a website is not an option, but rather a necessity. A website can include critical information about the hotel, such as its location, amenities, and services, as well as images and videos of the real facility. This allows prospective consumers to make better informed decisions and reserve rooms online, streamlining the booking process and making it more comfortable for customers.

Unfortunately, the hospitality business in Bangladesh is plagued by a number of technological issues.

Bangladesh's internet infrastructure is inadequate, with poor and unstable connectivity in many regions. This limits hotels' capacity to deliver smooth internet services, such as online booking and payment, and can lead to a negative customer experience.

It's a shame that some hotels still continue to use outdated methods of operation, such as manual operations and paper-based paperwork, which makes service delivery slower and less efficient, potentially affecting customer satisfaction.

There is another huge issue due to a scarcity of competent IT personnel. Many hotels struggle to locate experienced experts to handle their IT requirements, resulting in delayed technology adoption and a lack of knowledge in developing and managing technological solutions.

Developing and maintaining technological solutions can be too expensive for smaller hotels in Bangladesh. As a result, technological adoption is limited, putting small hotels at a disadvantage when compared to larger hotels that can afford to invest in technology.

The hospitality business is also exposed to cyber threats, which can lead to data breaches, financial losses, and reputational damage. Many hotels in Bangladesh may lack the money or experience to put in place adequate security measures, leaving them vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

These technological issues may have an influence on hotels in Bangladesh's capacity to provide high-quality services to consumers, while competing in a continually changing industry.

However, with the appropriate strategies and investments in place, Bangladesh's hospitality industry can overcome these difficulties and fully exploit the benefits of technology to improve customer experience and drive growth. Here I will put forward some suggestions.

The government and business sector can collaborate to develop Bangladesh's internet infrastructure. These can involve improving broadband connectivity, boosting 4G coverage, and lowering internet access costs. This would allow hotels to deliver seamless internet services including online booking and payment, as well as improve the overall client experience.

Then the government and commercial sector in Bangladesh can also collaborate to invest in the training and development of IT experts. This will assist to alleviate the dearth of skilled IT personnel while also providing hotels with the knowledge required to adopt and manage technological solutions.

Meanwhile, tax exemptions, low-interest loans, and training programs are examples of government incentives for hotels to use technology. More hotels will be encouraged to incorporate technological solutions, resulting in speedier and more effective service delivery operations.

The government alone too has some key role to play here. Firstly, it can subsidise hotel investments in technology, lowering the cost of developing and maintaining technological solutions. Secondly, it can also seek to improve rural access to fundamental technological infrastructure, such as power.

And as far as hotels are concerned, they can explore investing in mobile technology solutions, such as mobile payment systems and mobile apps, to reach clients in places where high-speed internet connection is unavailable. Then hotels can collaborate with IT professionals to put in place strong security measures including firewalls, antivirus software, and encryption.

Hotel personnel should also be educated on cybersecurity best practices to limit the possibility of human error. In the hospitality industry, the government can also set legislation and standards for data protection and cybersecurity.

Solving the technology issues confronting Bangladesh's hospitality industry will necessitate a combined effort from the government, business sector, and hotels themselves. The hospitality business can fully use the benefits of technology to improve the client experience, increase efficiency, and drive growth by embracing these tips.

The hotel's security can also be increased by implementing various technological systems. Hotels can utilize biometric identification systems to ensure that only authorized employees have access to restricted areas of the hotel. Closed-circuit television cameras can also be installed to monitor the premises and protect both personnel and customers.

One of the most significant benefits of technology implementation in the hotel business is data analytics. With the help of data analytics, hotels can gain valuable insights about their customers' behavior, tastes, and trends. This information can be used to personalise services and amenities to the specific needs of individual clients, increasing the amount of enjoyment and loyalty felt by those customers.

Furthermore, by leveraging technology, operations may be streamlined, earnings can be enhanced, and training expenses can be lowered. As the hospitality sector in Bangladesh grows, it will become increasingly important for hotels to integrate new technology in order to preserve their competitive edge and provide the best possible experience to their customers.

Illustration: TBS

Dr Mohammad Shahidul Islam is an Assistant Professor of Marketing at BRAC Business School.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.