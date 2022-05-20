Developing an effective social media strategy

Illustration: TBS

Using social media for business is crucial for brands. It is unthinkable these days for a business to not have some promotional campaigns on social media. Many platforms will allow us to post just about any type of content.

However, to get the most out of our social media efforts, we may think of mapping out our business goals and choosing the best channels to accomplish them. Having a social media strategy will help us navigate different platforms and know what type of content to post on each platform.

Many companies create a social media presence, but often they might be doing it for the wrong purposes. Many businesses simply disseminate mass commercial information through their social media pages hoping that it will attract customers. This tactic may fail because customers do not like to engage with such content.

To avoid such a situation, we should create a social media strategy that focuses on branding and acquiring positive reviews. While social media strategies vary based on industry and audience, there are some general steps we can take to create a successful strategy.

First, let us determine the goals of our content. Knowing our goals and audience will help us devise a strategy for creating content to achieve them. Let us make sure our content is consistent across all channels and provides a positive experience for our audience.

Secondly, we should respond quickly to questions and comments from our audience. We must remember that this engagement can make or break a purchase or conversion.

Once we have identified our goals, let us determine the best social media channels to reach them. We can also use the information we gained from our audience research to create content tailored to meet their needs. For example, if we sell books, we can find out how many people read these books before creating a campaign.

We should consider the target audience and the demographics they fit. By determining these factors, we can create a social media strategy that will help us attract more customers and make our business more profitable.

As with any other marketing strategy, a good social media strategy should be measurable. For example, if our target audience is B2B, we should create content that supports our sales pipeline. Similarly, if our goal is to raise our company's profile, writing a LinkedIn article by our CEO can do wonders.

These are only a few of the many things we can do to make our social media strategy more effective.

Measuring the performance of social media pages requires careful planning. Depending on the type of business we run, we may choose to use vanity metrics, such as engagement and click-through rates, to measure the effectiveness of our campaign.

While vanity metrics can be easy to measure, they are difficult to prove. Let us choose metrics that are easy to understand and reflect our strategy the most accurately. If we want to measure our success, we must also prove to our stakeholders the value of our social media campaigns.

As long as we can answer the question "why are we on social media?", we will be on the right track. Ultimately, our social media strategy will be the most effective if it has measurable goals.

By setting goals and measuring success, we will be able to gauge our marketing efforts and make sure they achieve our business objectives. But let us not get carried away with big plans – it is best to keep it simple and achievable.

Our social media strategy should outline the purpose of each channel, and highlight the objective of the brand. Once we have determined our social media mission, we should write the strategy in a short, punchy narrative.

We should put our strategy on a slide. This way, we will make it easier to collaborate on our posts. Then, we can focus on developing a content calendar and implementing the strategy.

Ekram Kabir. Illustration: TBS

Ekram Kabir is a communications professional. He is just an email away: ekabir@gmail.com .

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.