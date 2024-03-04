Battling the dust in Dhaka City

Dhaka residents, already burdened with polluted air, are witnessing a surge in dust in the air.

Dhaka, the bustling capital of Bangladesh, is a city of contrasts, where rich history and vibrant culture intersect with the challenges of rapid urbanisation. Unfortunately, one of the most pervasive and pressing issues that has gripped the city in recent years is the alarming prevalence of dust. The omnipresent haze hanging over Dhaka has become a symbol of the environmental challenges that accompany urban growth.

Dhaka's skyline, once defined by a harmonious blend of modern structures and historical landmarks, is now often obscured by a veil of dust particles. This environmental challenge arises from a complex interplay of factors such as vehicular emissions, construction activities, industrial pollutants and inadequate waste management.

The city's rapid urbanisation and population growth have intensified these issues creating a perfect storm that contributes to the escalation of the dust problem.

One of the primary contributors to the dust predicament in Dhaka is vehicular emissions. The city's roads are teeming with an ever-growing number of vehicles, ranging from buses to private cars and motorcycles.

The exhaust fumes from these vehicles release particulate matter into the air, leading to air pollution that significantly contributes to the dust haze enveloping the city. The absence of effective public transportation alternatives and a lack of stringent emission standards exacerbate the vehicular emissions predicament.

Dhaka is a city in constant flux, with construction cranes and scaffolding dotting the skyline as new structures emerge and old ones undergo renovations. While this dynamism signifies economic growth, it also amplifies the dust predicament.

Construction activities generate substantial amounts of dust from excavation, demolition and the use of heavy machinery. The airborne particles released during these processes contribute to atmospheric dust levels, further diminishing air quality and posing health risks to the city's residents.

The industrial sector, a vital component of Dhaka's economy, adds another layer to the dust predicament. Factories and manufacturing units release pollutants into the air, including particulate matter and chemicals.

The prevailing laxity in enforcing environmental regulations and the absence of robust monitoring mechanisms allow industries to operate without adequate pollution control measures, contributing to the overall degradation of air quality in the city.

The improper disposal of waste exacerbates the dust problem in Dhaka. Open dumping grounds and the burning of waste release pollutants into the air, adding to the particulate matter that blankets the city. In the absence of a comprehensive waste management system, Dhaka grapples with the environmental consequences of untreated and uncontrolled disposal practices, further intensifying the dust predicament.

The dust-laden air in Dhaka poses severe health risks for its residents. Particulate matter, especially fine particles known as PM2.5 and PM10, can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, leading to respiratory and cardiovascular issues.

Studies have linked prolonged exposure to elevated levels of air pollution, including dust particles, to respiratory diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), as well as cardiovascular problems. The vulnerable demographics, including children, the elderly and individuals with pre-existing health conditions, bear the brunt of these health implications.

Beyond the immediate health concerns, the dust predicament in Dhaka has economic repercussions. The impact on worker productivity, increased healthcare expenditures and potential long-term healthcare costs contribute to a negative economic spiral.

Furthermore, the city's reputation as a vibrant economic hub may be compromised as businesses and professionals consider the environmental conditions when making location-related decisions. Addressing the dust issue becomes not only an environmental imperative but also an economic necessity for the sustainable development of Dhaka.

Recognising the gravity of the dust problem, authorities, environmentalists and citizens in Dhaka have embarked on various initiatives to mitigate its impact and create a more sustainable urban environment. These efforts span regulatory measures, technological solutions, public awareness campaigns and community engagement.

To curb vehicular emissions contributing to the dust issue, regulatory measures have been introduced, including stricter emission standards for vehicles and periodic inspections.

Additionally, there have been discussions about promoting and incentivizing the use of electric vehicles to reduce the overall environmental footprint of the transportation sector. These regulatory steps aim to address the root causes of the dust predicament by mitigating the emission of pollutants from vehicles.

Recognising the role of construction activities in exacerbating the dust problem, city authorities have introduced guidelines for construction practices. These guidelines include measures such as covering construction sites to minimise dust dispersion, implementing efficient waste management systems at construction sites, and ensuring the use of environmentally friendly construction materials.

By incorporating these measures, the city can balance its developmental ambitions with environmental responsibility.

Efforts are underway to enhance industrial compliance with environmental regulations. Strengthening enforcement mechanisms, conducting regular audits and imposing penalties for non-compliance are part of initiatives aimed at holding industries accountable for their environmental impact.

Simultaneously, there is a push for adopting cleaner and more sustainable industrial practices to reduce emissions and mitigate the contribution of industries to the dust problem.

To address the challenges associated with waste management, Dhaka is exploring comprehensive solutions. This includes the development of modern waste treatment facilities, the promotion of recycling and waste reduction initiatives, and the implementation of stricter regulations on waste disposal.

By overhauling the waste management system, the city aims to not only mitigate the dust issue but also address broader environmental concerns related to waste pollution.

Creating awareness among the public about the consequences of the dust predicament is a crucial aspect of the mitigation strategy. Public awareness campaigns educate residents about the health risks associated with air pollution and the role each individual can play in reducing their carbon footprint. Community engagement initiatives involve residents in the decision-making process, encouraging a sense of collective responsibility for environmental stewardship.

The dust predicament in Dhaka serves as a stark reminder of the intricate challenges that accompany rapid urbanisation and economic growth. As the city grapples with the environmental consequences of unchecked development, the concerted efforts to mitigate the dust issue exemplify the resilience and determination of its residents and authorities.

Through a combination of regulatory measures, technological advancements, public awareness campaigns and community engagement, Dhaka strives to strike a balance between progress and environmental sustainability.

The ongoing journey to combat the dust predicament is not merely a local challenge but a global call to action, emphasising the need for collective efforts to create cities that are not only economically vibrant but also environmentally resilient and socially equitable.

Dr Matiur Rahman is the research consultant at the Human Development Research Centre (HDRC).

