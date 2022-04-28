Twitter adds more users than Wall Street expectations

Tech

Reuters
28 April, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 06:48 pm

Related News

Twitter adds more users than Wall Street expectations

Reuters
28 April, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 06:48 pm
The name and logo of &quot;Twitter&quot;can be seen on a phone. Photo: GETTY IMAGES VIA BBC
The name and logo of "Twitter"can be seen on a phone. Photo: GETTY IMAGES VIA BBC

Twitter Inc, which has agreed to a $44 billion sale to Elon Musk, said on Thursday it added more users than Wall Street had expected for the first quarter even as revenue came in slightly below estimates.

The company also withdrew all previously provided goals and outlook, given the pending acquisition.

The company said daily active users rose to 229 million users in the first quarter ended 31 March, from 199 million, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected 226.8 million daily active users.

Twitter, which has struggled to shake off a stagnation in its user base, has been working to improve its targeting and measurement of ads and testing e-commerce ad formats, while spending aggressively on initiatives such as video advertisements.

While Musk has not made clear how he plans to "fix and improve" Twitter, he has spoken about a subscription-based business model and a crackdown on bot accounts.

It reported revenue of $1.2 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.23 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Its net income rose to $513.3 million, or 61 cents per share, from $68 million, 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based company's shares rose about 0.7% in trading before the bell.

Top News / World+Biz

Twitter / Twitter shares

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Being a pharmacist in Bangladesh

6h | Pursuit
Teachers are reluctant to cover topics not included in the syllabus, so students fail to learn about the world at large. Photo: MumitM

Do our classrooms know a war in Europe is changing the world?

8h | Panorama
“Kitty”, the robot Prapty Rahman developed with her team to grow logic capacity among children. Photo: Courtesy

Ministry of Codes: A young woman’s mission to make STEM accessible to students

8h | Pursuit
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Subsidies are facilitating the concentration of exports, not diversification’

10h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

1d | Videos
N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

1d | Videos
Who owns Tentultala field?

Who owns Tentultala field?

1d | Videos
crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access