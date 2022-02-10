TECNO Mobile unveils new pop 5 LTE in Bangladesh 

Smartphones

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 05:04 pm

TECNO Mobile today announced the launch of a new long-awaited entry-level smartphone, the TECNO POP 5 LTE, in Bangladesh. 

Equipped with a 3GB RAM paired with 32GB ROM, the smartphone also comes with microSD card support, read a press release. 

The phone also sports a generous 6.52" HD+ dot notch display to provide broader vision and better viewing experience.

TECNO POP 5 LTE comes with a huge 5000mAh battery that assures 850h standby time, 23.5h calling, 18h video playback, 6h game playing, 69h music time. Additionally, Pop 5 LTE features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports facial recognition, bringing more secure, convenient and faster using experience to you.

The dual rear camera of the Pop 5 LTE comes with an 8-megapixel main sensor. The back of the phone has a dual flashlight, while the front camera is a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture for seamless video calling and vivid selfies.

The POP 5 LTE runs Android 11 Go edition with HiOS 7.6 on top, which provides a smoother user experience. HiOS 7.6 offers numerous impressive features such as Vault 2.0, Smart Panel 2.0, Kids Mode, Social, Turbo, Dark themes, Parental control, Digital Wellbeing, Gesture Call Picker and others.

TECNO POP 5 LTE price in Bangladesh has been set at Tk10,490, and will be available in two stylish colors -Deepsea Luster and Ice Blue.

