This new LinkedIn feature separates relevant messages from regular ones

Tech

Hindustan Times
03 December, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 12:51 pm

Related News

This new LinkedIn feature separates relevant messages from regular ones

Hindustan Times
03 December, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 12:51 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Microsoft-owned business networking platform LinkedIn has introduced a feature called 'Focused Inbox,' which the website has described as a 'new message experience.'

The feature, LinkedIn said, will make it easier for users globally to find and responds to messages most relevant to them.

"Focused inbox is an intelligent, dual-tabbed inbox that makes it easier to find and respond to the messages that matter the most, by categorising the incoming messages into two tabs: 'Focused' and 'Others," wrote Tomer Cohen, Chief Product Officer at LinkedIn, on the company's official blog.

The most relevant messages will appear on the 'Focused' tab, while the regular ones will be easily accessible on the 'Other' tab, added Cohen, also stating that users will also be able to move the messages seamlessly between the two tabs.

"Overtime, your inbox will become smarter and smarter based on how you use it," he concluded.

According to the blog, the feature is a result of the feedback received from the LinkedIn community on how to improve the user experience, a question raised by Cohen himself, in February.

Meanwhile, as per this report, Focused Inbox will be rolled out gradually to all members globally, and they will soon get a notification at the top of their LinkedIn inbox to try this new feature.

LinkedIn

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sushi Go: Pick your favourite sushi from the running belt

4h | Food
Peeled off Ayensi. Photo: Parvez Uddin Chowdhury

Ayensi: A newfound delicacy in Teknaf

4h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Bridging the industry-academia gap through collaboration

5h | Panorama
Workers walk towards the construction site of the Lusail stadium - one of the seven stadiums built for this year’s FIFA World Cup - in Doha, Qatar in December 2019. Photo: Bloomberg

Migrant workers face worse choices than building World Cup stadiums

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Asians ruling World Cup!

Asians ruling World Cup!

17h | Videos
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie review

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie review

17h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

18h | Videos
Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 
Banking

Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 