Microsoft, LinkedIn announce next step in Skills for Jobs programme 

Microsoft and LinkedIn announced the next step in the Skills for Jobs programme, providing free access to 350 courses and six new Career Essentials Certificates for six of the most in-demand jobs in the digital economy.

Microsoft and LinkedIn will also be offering 50,000 LinkedIn Learning scholarships to help people get ahead in their skilling journey, a release said on Wednesday.

By 2025, Microsoft will help train and certify 10 million people with skills for in-demand jobs.

To date, Microsoft has engaged 14 million learners in Asia via LinkedIn, Microsoft Learn and non-profit skilling efforts. Of this, over 1,71,000 learners were from Bangladesh. The top six LinkedIn Learning Pathways in Bangladesh were: Digital Marketing Specialist, Project Manager, Critical Soft Skills, Financial Analyst, Data Analyst and Graphic Designer.

Yousup Faruqu, country managing director for Microsoft Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal said: "Bridging the skills gaps in today's digital economy is foundational to inclusive economic and societal progress in Bangladesh. With our new commitment to help equip another 10 million globally with highly relevant skilling support, we want to continue making tech skills accessible to all, opening up employment opportunities for people to succeed and embrace innovation,".

He added: We are privileged to collaborate with LinkedIn and our partners in our local communities, to empower every person in Bangladesh to be part of a growing digital ecosystem and to achieve more together."