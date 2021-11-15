Synesis IT receives WITSA Global ICT Excellence Award 2021

ICT

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 04:08 pm

Synesis IT receives WITSA Global ICT Excellence Award 2021

The award is given in recognition of the strong leadership in the formulation and implementation of Digital Bangladesh's programme and Synesis IT's role in improving the quality of life of the people through the use of information technology

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 04:08 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Synesis IT Limited has received the "World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) Global ICT Excellence Award 2021" in the "Innovative e-Health Solution Award - Private Sector" category.

This year, only Synesis IT from Bangladesh won the "First Place Winner" medal, said a press release.

On the third day of the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2021) on Saturday, (13 November) Synesis IT Managing Director Sohrab Ahmed Chowdhury, received the "WITSA Global ICT Excellence Award 2021" from Bangladesh Computer Society (BCS) Chairman Shahid-ul-Munir on behalf of WITSA Secretary James H Pageant.

The award is given in recognition of the strong leadership in the formulation and implementation of Digital Bangladesh's programme and Synesis IT's role in improving the quality of life of the people through the use of information technology.

WITSA, an organisation of 70 countries worldwide, presented the Olympic Prize for Information Technology, WITSA 2021. Apart from Bangladesh, various organisations and initiatives from Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Nepal, Taiwan, Greece, Russia have been awarded in different categories.

On the third day of the conference, Minister for Planning MA Mannan, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP and Senior Secretary N M Zeaul Alam and BCS President Shahid-ul-Munir were present.

The conference was inaugurated last Thursday by President Abdul Hamid and joined the WCIT virtually, the press release added.  

"Synesis IT Limited, in collaboration with the Department of Health under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has been providing services to the citizens of Bangladesh since 2015 through this mobile based telehealth service center. Shastho Batayon has always helped the Bangladesh government during the outbreak of various diseases in the country. In this Covid epidemic situation alone, the Shastho Batayon has provided services to about 13 million people. About 90% of the services were related to the Covid-19 problem. On behalf of Synesis IT and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," receiving the award Synesis IT Managing Director Sohorab Ahmed Chowdhury said.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Bangladesh Computer Society and WITSA for recognising this great initiative. Lastly, I would like to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to all the doctors in the Shastho Batayon. They have been providing this excellent service day and night with unceasing and passionate passion from the very beginning," he added.

The call center of the National Health Service "Shastho Batayon 16263" was officially launched in 2016 - implemented by Synesis IT Limited.

