Synesis IT receives South Asian Business Excellence Award 2022

Synesis IT, the country's leading ICT company, received the South Asian Business Excellence Award 2022.

Synesis IT from Bangladesh was awarded as the "Outstanding Software Development Company of the Year" in the "ICT & IT" category out of a total of 8 countries for making significant contributions to the information and technology sector of the country, reads a press release.

This special event mainly recognizes the exceptional work and innovation of organizations playing a leading role in the public and corporate sectors. Many organizations have worked for their country's welfare through their skills, hard work, and innovative solutions during the corona and post-corona periods. The South Asian Business Excellence Award celebrates this achievement.

The event was held on 22 September 2022 at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the capital.

Planning Ministry Muhammad Abdul Mannan was the chief guest on that occasion, and special foreign delegates were also present.

On behalf of Synesis IT, Synesis IT's Managing Director Sohorab Ahmed Chowdhury along with Vice Chairman Harun-Ur-Rashid, General Manager and Head of Business Solutions Nazia Akter, General Manager and Head of Software Support and Sales Aminul Bari Shuvro, DGM Business Solutions Rakibul Islam and AGM and Head of Marketing and Product Innovation Qazi Abdullah Al Mamun received the award.

Sohrab Ahmed Chowdhury, Managing Director, Synesis IT, said on receiving the award, "On behalf of Synesis IT, I would like to sincerely thank the South Asian Business Excellence Award (SAPSAA) Committee for nominating us and honoring us with this award. We would also like to thank every member of the Synesis IT family whose tireless efforts have enabled us to receive this award. It is a great honor for the Synesis family.