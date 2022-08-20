​​​​​​​'DDoS' cyberattack alert issued in the country

ICT

TBS Report
20 August, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 09:31 pm

Related News

​​​​​​​'DDoS' cyberattack alert issued in the country

TBS Report
20 August, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 09:31 pm
A computer keyboard lit by a displayed cyber code is seen in this illustration picture taken on March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo
A computer keyboard lit by a displayed cyber code is seen in this illustration picture taken on March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

A government agency has detected Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) cyberattacks in the country and asked all important organisations such as information infrastructures to take necessary steps to prevent such attacks.

The Bangladesh e-Government Computer Incident Response Team (BGD e-Gov CIRT), which is responsible for maintaining cybersecurity in the country, identified the attacks during its regular monitoring, said a press release issued on Saturday.

Tarique M Barkatullah, project director of BGD e-Gov CIRT and Director (operations) of Digital Security Agency, said that DDoS is a type of cyberattack, which regularly targets a specific IT infrastructure from a wide botnet controlled by a cybercriminal to interrupt regular service delivery.

"TCP Push Flood, UDP Flood, TCP RST flood, TCP SYN Flood, TCP Window Size flood, IP fragment flood DDoS attack vectors are found in the DDoS cyberattacks," he said in the press release.

Due to the emerging situation, BGD advised all authorities concerned to install or update anti-DDoS hardware and software and set proper anti-DDoS protection threshold limits to keep all important information infrastructure safe in Bangladesh as per the "Digital Security Protection Guidelines for Critical Information Infrastructure".

Tech / Top News

BGD e-GOV CIRT / DDoS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bruce W Jentleson. Sketch: TBS

Who’s winning the sanctions war?

7h | Panorama
BAO: A healthier alternative to burgers

BAO: A healthier alternative to burgers

9h | Food
Illustration: TBS

China-Bangladesh currency clearance agreement can increase trade by 'an unimaginable scale': Li Jiming, Ambassador of China

1d | Interviews
Photo: Collected

KFC says ‘Howdy’ with their scrumptious new Texas BBQ Zinger Burger

11h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Editors' Guild holds discussion on global economy and Bangladesh's challenges

Editors' Guild holds discussion on global economy and Bangladesh's challenges

1h | Videos
Brief History of GPS

Brief History of GPS

1h | Videos
Foreign minister's comment spark controversy on social media

Foreign minister's comment spark controversy on social media

1h | Videos
Bangladesh get highest 150 matches in new FTP

Bangladesh get highest 150 matches in new FTP

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings