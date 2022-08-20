​​​​​​​'DDoS' cyberattack alert issued in the country

A computer keyboard lit by a displayed cyber code is seen in this illustration picture taken on March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

A government agency has detected Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) cyberattacks in the country and asked all important organisations such as information infrastructures to take necessary steps to prevent such attacks.

The Bangladesh e-Government Computer Incident Response Team (BGD e-Gov CIRT), which is responsible for maintaining cybersecurity in the country, identified the attacks during its regular monitoring, said a press release issued on Saturday.

Tarique M Barkatullah, project director of BGD e-Gov CIRT and Director (operations) of Digital Security Agency, said that DDoS is a type of cyberattack, which regularly targets a specific IT infrastructure from a wide botnet controlled by a cybercriminal to interrupt regular service delivery.

"TCP Push Flood, UDP Flood, TCP RST flood, TCP SYN Flood, TCP Window Size flood, IP fragment flood DDoS attack vectors are found in the DDoS cyberattacks," he said in the press release.

Due to the emerging situation, BGD advised all authorities concerned to install or update anti-DDoS hardware and software and set proper anti-DDoS protection threshold limits to keep all important information infrastructure safe in Bangladesh as per the "Digital Security Protection Guidelines for Critical Information Infrastructure".