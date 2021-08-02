EU antitrust regulators to investigate Facebook's Kustomer acquisition

Tech

Reuters
02 August, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 08:22 pm

Related News

EU antitrust regulators to investigate Facebook's Kustomer acquisition

The European Commission said it had concerns the proposed deal would reduce competition in the market for customer relationship management software

Reuters
02 August, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 08:22 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Reuters
Representational Image. Photo: Reuters

EU antitrust regulators opened an in-depth investigation on Monday into Facebook's acquisition of US customer service startup Kustomer, concerned that the deal could hurt competition.

The European Commission said it had concerns the proposed deal would reduce competition in the market for customer relationship management software.

It also expressed concern that the acquisition would strengthen Facebook's position in online display advertising by increasing the amount of data available for Facebook to personalise its ads.

Last month, Reuters exclusively reported that the deal would face a full-scale EU investigation.

The world's largest social network announced the deal to scale up its instant messaging app WhatsApp in November last year.

The European Commission, which oversees competition policy in the 27-nation European Union, said it had given itself until Dec. 22 to take a decision.

World+Biz / Europe

Facebook / Kustomer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

2h | Videos
TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

3h | Videos
TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

3h | Videos
Indifference to hygienics seen among workers as RMG factories re-open despite lockdown

Indifference to hygienics seen among workers as RMG factories re-open despite lockdown

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

5
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 