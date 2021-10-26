Dataful to develop app to aid in school enrollment around the country

Tech

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 05:25 pm

Dataful, an open data-based information hub, is going to develop a web-based application to bring school enrollment information to the fingertips of parents around the country.  

The company made the announcement at the closing ceremony of the Bangladesh Open Data Summit held virtually on Monday, said a press release.

At that time, Dataful's founder Palash Dutta showcased the trial run of the web-based application in front of all present at the summit.

During the summit, Palash said, "With just one click, parents can get the information about the desired school they want their children to get enrolled in. They do not have to spend time and energy to travel to those institutions to collect the information."

"Using this application, parents can also compare information about different schools that they want to send their children to," added Palash.

The organisations that took part in the summit are: Aspire to Innovate (a2i), Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM), University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), Bangladesh Institute of ICT in Development, Bangladesh Institute of Governance and Management, South Asia Center for Media Development, Dataleads India, DW Academy Germany, US-based Open Development Initiative and Nepal's Freedom Forum.

