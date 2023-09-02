No other PPP infrastructure charges so little for such long distance

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to inaugurate the Airport-Farmgate part of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway today. With an 11.5 km mainline and 11 km ramp, the length of this portion will be 22.5 km.

In an interview with The Business Standard, Md Monjur Hossain, executive director of the Bangladesh Bridge Authority and secretary of the Bridges Division, said once inaugurated, the expressway will significantly reduce both traffic congestion and travel time in the city.

He also discussed the challenges encountered during the execution of the megaproject, the impending completion of its remaining segments, and the broader implications it holds for the traffic scenario in the capital.

What role will the elevated expressway play in reducing traffic congestion in Dhaka?

The project was initially undertaken to enhance connectivity between the north and south parts of Dhaka city. The partial inauguration of the project will add 22.5 km of road, including the North-South corridor ramp, which will play a key role in reducing traffic congestion.

If this project is connected to the Ashulia Elevated Expressway and the work is finished up to Kutubkhali, vehicles will have the capability to travel from the northern part of Dhaka to the south without landing anywhere else in the city.

While we initially established a maximum speed limit of 60 kmph here to prioritise safety, the expressway will facilitate vehicles to operate at 80 kmph. With the assurance of comprehensive connectivity, both traffic congestion and travel time will witness a significant reduction.

For now, no new vehicles from external areas will enter the section awaiting inauguration. Only a portion of the current vehicles in the city will have access to the expressway. Consequently, there will be a slight alleviation of the vehicular load below, leading to a reduction in traffic congestion.

Nonetheless, to effectively mitigate traffic congestion, it is imperative to enhance not only the infrastructure but also ensure traffic discipline, traffic management, and enforcement measures.

What factors have contributed to delays in the project's implementation?

The extended timeline for project implementation is undeniable. Numerous additions have been incorporated into the project subsequent to the initial agreement. The definitive agreement with the investor was reached considerably later. The investor concluded an agreement with their lender by the end of March 2019, while the comprehensive project work commenced in January 2020.

In the realm of infrastructure, the acquisition of land often contributes to the protracted duration of most projects. This venture marks a significant milestone as the inaugural major project within the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) sector. It is not solely the responsibility of the bridge department; rather, it involves PPP offices, investors, and lending institutions.

Moreover, a myriad of entities such as Bangladesh Railway, Rajuk, two city corporations of Dhaka, civil aviation, and over a dozen government and autonomous organisations, along with numerous approving authorities, are all intricately woven into the fabric of this project. The intricate coordination required amongst these agencies necessitated some additional time for the progression of the project.

What kind of challenges did you face in implementing this project?

The project's primary hurdle arose from alignment issues, resulting in numerous redesigns of the plan. Decisions on alignment and design had to be settled months prior. The scarcity of available land in Dhaka posed a significant obstacle, compelling construction mainly along the railway line alignment. Yet, even this effort to secure land proved exceedingly demanding.

Unlike the Padma Bridge's construction, where falling debris poses minimal risk to people below, this expressway holds a greater potential for danger. The project grappled with substantial security challenges due to this concern.

Working on existing roads poses considerable challenges, and the complexity intensifies when dealing with active railway lines. This particular railway line sees a train passing every 10 to 15 minutes, making it essential to factor in the departure and arrival times of trains before manoeuvring girders.

Once the process of lifting a girder begins, there is no room for error — it cannot be dropped or suspended midway, nor can the train schedule be disrupted. As a result, the project faced limitations in operating around the clock. The window from 12 pm to 5-6 am, when train frequency diminishes slightly, became the primary operational period. This scheduling constraint emerged as a prominent challenge within the project's scope.

The amount of toll that the investor would have received if it was inaugurated in 2013 will now be higher due to the increase in the number of vehicles. In light of this, was there a possibility to consider a reduction in the toll rate?

As per the initial 13-year agreement, the toll for small vehicles was Tk125 for a complete round trip from any location, and Tk100 for other points along the route. However, under the terms of the agreement, this Tk100 toll is set to rise to more than Tk133 in 2024, following a 10% increment every six years initially, and then every three years. Their proposed Tk100 toll was applicable up to Farmgate, but we have settled on a toll of Tk80.

With a road span of 22.5 km within this project, it is noteworthy that no other PPP infrastructure entails such a modest toll for such a substantial distance.

The project's designated design speed stands at 80 km per hour, yet the speed limit is set at 60 km per hour. Is this not an underutilisation of resources?

The Padma Bridge, designed for a speed of 80 km per hour, also observes a speed limit of 60 km per hour to ensure controlled vehicular movement. This strategy is employed to maintain safe driving conditions.

When driving on the expressway, it is advisable to assess your own speed. Small cars often reach speeds between 100 kmph and 129 kmph.

Investors aim to provide an efficient driving experience at 80 kmph. However, granting this liberty might lead to speeds exceeding 100 kmph.

Currently, the project is experiencing a phased inauguration, resulting in speed limits of 60 kmph on the main road and 40 kmph on the ramp. Upon full implementation, with the extended length of the road, speed limits will be raised to 80 kmph on the main expressway and 50 kmph on the ramp.

Three-wheelers and motorcycles are restricted from using the expressway, and passenger buses will avoid the elevated expressway considering the convenience of passengers. This approach has led to some labelling the infrastructure as catering primarily to affluent people. What are your thoughts on this?

The restriction on motorcycles and three-wheelers serves to uphold order, as allowing slower vehicles could result in congestion across the entire expressway, leading to a substantial reduction in average speeds.

Moreover, an avenue for passenger bus movement exists within this infrastructure. While city-based public buses may not currently embrace this opportunity, inter-district buses can make use of it.

Upon full implementation, buses originating from the northern region will have a direct route to Sayedabad Bus Terminal, Narayanganj, and the southern districts, bypassing Dhaka's traffic congestion. As a result, labelling the expressway as a project solely for the affluent is not accurate.

What is the update on the next phase of the project?

Currently, our primary attention is directed towards inaugurating the expressway from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Farmgate. We are urging the investor organisation to progress with the extension towards the southern region.

Over the past two months, active efforts have been devoted to advancing construction in key areas, including Hatirjheel, Moghbazar rail gate, and Malibagh.

However, challenges have arisen in establishing the link line from Moghbazar to Sonargaon Hotel towards Palashi Mor, stemming from land-related complexities and utility relocation intricacies. Collaborative efforts with the Dhaka South City Corporation are ongoing to address these issues. We are currently awaiting permission to proceed with work on this segment.

Md Monjur Hossain, executive director of the Bangladesh Bridge Authority and secretary of the Bridges Division

The primary expressway route through Moghbazar is strategically designed to be constructed over the existing rail line, which significantly reduces land-related challenges. However, certain alignment issues have emerged within the Khilgaon to Kamalapur section. Collaborative discussions are ongoing with railway officials to determine the optimal pillar placement for this segment. We anticipate a successful resolution to this matter. Fortunately, no complications exist within the Kamalapur to Kutubkhali section.

Upon the inauguration of the initial segment on 2 September, we will intensify our efforts towards the subsequent phase. We are optimistic that the work on this next segment will be accomplished as per the scheduled timeline, by June of the following year.