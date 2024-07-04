Message from Ambassador Haas on the occasion of 248th US Independence Day

Supplement

TBS Report
04 July, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 10:20 am

Related News

Message from Ambassador Haas on the occasion of 248th US Independence Day

TBS Report
04 July, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 10:20 am
File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

We are approaching the 248th anniversary of American independence. The struggle of the American people in 1776 to be allowed to choose their own representatives and to chart their own destiny has resonated and still resonates with people around the world.

I want to take this occasion of my country's Independence Day to express my solidarity with the people of Bangladesh in their own struggle for freedom and independence. As we all know, the process of securing and defending "the blessings of liberty" as the Framers of the U.S. Constitution said, is a path that is not always easy or smooth. Each generation faces new challenges to be surmounted.

The United States remains committed to the people of Bangladesh as they address their own challenges. During my time in Dhaka, I have always looked for areas where people from our two countries can cooperate, since we share many common interests. As one example of many, journalists in Bangladesh share an interest with your American counterparts in media freedom, in freedom of expression. We work to bring people from both of our countries together to discuss media freedom and to help each other achieve it.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The room that we are standing in highlights a key area of cooperation: combatting climate change and the negative impact has on both of our countries.

Cyclone Remal gave us another reminder of how vulnerable parts of Bangladesh are. Working together to help address these vulnerabilities are key areas for partnership between our countries now and in the future.

I encourage you to take a good look at the information in the displays around you, and to reflect on where the United States and Bangladesh are working together to address shared challenges and advance shared interests. Both of our countries are more capable of solving problems when we work together. Both of our countries want to look after our people and help them live peaceful, prosperous, and secure lives.

Thanks for coming this evening. We will be starting the National Day event soon, but I'm glad we could speak directly to make sure that our message of support for the people of Bangladesh comes through clearly on this day of celebration.

Thank you very much.

Ambassador haas / US Independence Day / US Independence Day 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An Irrawaddy Dolphin breaches the water near Monpura, Hatiya. Though called a ‘river dolphin’, it is actually an oceanic dolphin that lives in brackish water near coasts, river mouths, and estuaries. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Securing a safe future for the river dolphins of Bangladesh

1h | Earth
Generally, in summer, we need 250-260 million litres of water per day. But this year, it is over 280 million litres. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The future of Dhaka's water

14h | Panorama
On left, CNG run autorickshaw driver Mohammad Miraz, and on left the 16-inch fan he installed in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photos: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

19h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

21h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Any criticism of assisted or voluntary death

Any criticism of assisted or voluntary death

41m | Videos
Russia Accused of Plotting to Overthrow Ukrainian Government

Russia Accused of Plotting to Overthrow Ukrainian Government

12h | Videos
Ukraine will not leave the territory, how will Trump resolve?

Ukraine will not leave the territory, how will Trump resolve?

12h | Videos
China's president Xi can stop Russia-Ukraine war if he wants: Finland's president

China's president Xi can stop Russia-Ukraine war if he wants: Finland's president

14h | Videos