Message from Ambassador Haas on the occasion of 248th US Independence Day

We are approaching the 248th anniversary of American independence. The struggle of the American people in 1776 to be allowed to choose their own representatives and to chart their own destiny has resonated and still resonates with people around the world.

I want to take this occasion of my country's Independence Day to express my solidarity with the people of Bangladesh in their own struggle for freedom and independence. As we all know, the process of securing and defending "the blessings of liberty" as the Framers of the U.S. Constitution said, is a path that is not always easy or smooth. Each generation faces new challenges to be surmounted.

The United States remains committed to the people of Bangladesh as they address their own challenges. During my time in Dhaka, I have always looked for areas where people from our two countries can cooperate, since we share many common interests. As one example of many, journalists in Bangladesh share an interest with your American counterparts in media freedom, in freedom of expression. We work to bring people from both of our countries together to discuss media freedom and to help each other achieve it.

The room that we are standing in highlights a key area of cooperation: combatting climate change and the negative impact has on both of our countries.

Cyclone Remal gave us another reminder of how vulnerable parts of Bangladesh are. Working together to help address these vulnerabilities are key areas for partnership between our countries now and in the future.

I encourage you to take a good look at the information in the displays around you, and to reflect on where the United States and Bangladesh are working together to address shared challenges and advance shared interests. Both of our countries are more capable of solving problems when we work together. Both of our countries want to look after our people and help them live peaceful, prosperous, and secure lives.

Thanks for coming this evening. We will be starting the National Day event soon, but I'm glad we could speak directly to make sure that our message of support for the people of Bangladesh comes through clearly on this day of celebration.

Thank you very much.