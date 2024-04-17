US bakery chain Cinnabon launches in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 06:58 pm

Nestled within the vibrant heart of Banani across from the Sheraton Hotel, the tantalizing scent of freshly baked buns wafted through the air, beckoning curious onlookers and seasoned dessert enthusiasts alike.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

American bakery giant Cinnabon has finally arrived in Bangladesh, much to the delight of sweet tooths across the country. 

The first branch opened its doors on Wednesday (17 April) afternoon on the ground floor of the Nilufa Heights building on Kamal Ataturk Road in the capital's Banani.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of Peter Haas, the United States ambassador to Bangladesh. 

Haas expressed his pleasure at an American company sharing its products with the Bangladeshi market and highlighted his delight that a renowned brand like Cinnabon was the first to enter the scene.

Cinnabon boasts a presence in over 50 countries worldwide, offering a variety of delectable treats. Here in Bangladesh, customers can indulge in their signature Classic Roll, alongside other tempting options like the Classic Roll, Chocobon, Caramel Pecanbon, bite-sized Minibons, and BonBites.

"Our mission at Cinnabon has always been to spread happiness through our irresistible treats," said Desikan Narayan, country head of Cinnabon. "We're thrilled to bring the premium Cinnabon experience to Bangladesh, inviting Bon fans to immerse themselves in a world of sweetness and wonder."

Cinnabon promises something for every craving, with a diverse menu featuring mouthwatering options like the Chocolate BonBites and the refreshing Chillatta. Narayan further emphasised their commitment to innovation with limited-time offerings, ensuring a constantly delightful Cinnabon experience.

Since its inception in 1985, Cinnabon has been captivating taste buds around the globe with its fresh cinnamon rolls and a wider selection of irresistible baked goods.

