Message from Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on US' Independence Day

On behalf of the Government of Bangladesh and on my own behalf, I would like to congratulate you and the people of the United States on this momentous occasion.

Ladies and gentlemen,

The Fourth of July is not only a date on the calendar; it is a symbol of freedom, democracy, and the enduring spirit of a nation that has continually inspired people around the world. We may be oceans apart geographically, but our shared spirit of freedom binds us closely together. Our journey towards independence under the visionary leadership of our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was inspired by the same yearning for freedom and self-determination.

I recall with great conviction the contribution of the people of the United States during our Liberation war. They raised their voice against the genocide committed against our people. The concert for Bangladesh at the Maddison Square Garden in New York in 1971 touched the chords of many hearts of the American people. I recall, with great honour, Senator Edward Kennedy, Consul General Archer K. Blood and so many like them who stood up for Bangladesh in 1971.

Dear friends,

Our bilateral relationship with the US over the past five decades is a story of cooperation and mutual respect. I must thankfully acknowledge the sustained support and assistance of the United States during both crisis and peace time.

When the southern part of Bangladesh, including my district Chattogram was devastated by a category-5 cyclone in 1991, the US government quickly deployed more than 8000 naval and marine personnel under its "Operation Sea Angel" program to help Bangladesh respond to the crisis. As I was also conducting relief operations at that time from my party, Awami League, I personally witnessed that act of support and compassion by the US.

More recently, the USA once again emerged as the largest partner of Bangladesh to combat COVID-19 pandemic. More than 137 million doses of COVID vaccines donated by the US was a mainstay of our fight against the virus.

Dear audience,

Under the dynamic leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has emerged a miracle of development. During the last three terms of Awami League government, extreme poverty has fallen from 25% in 2006 to 5% today. The poverty rate has fallen from 41% to 18.6% during the same period, while life expectancy increased by 7 years. Bangladesh is set to graduate from LDC in 2026 and a forerunner in achieving SDGs.

With the rapid growth of our economy, trade between our countries flourished. Trade surpassed 14 billion dollars in 2022 and investment reached the 4 billion dollars mark. The United States is the largest single export destination for Bangladeshi goods, and a significant source of our FDI.

As we continue to march forward to realize the dream of Bangabandhu's 'Sonar Bangla'- a golden Bengal- we anticipate stronger partnership of the US in fulfilling our journey towards a smart developed country by 2041.

Excellencies, distinguished guests,

The Rohingya crisis continues to loom large on us. Sheltering 1.2 million Rohingyas for 7 years has been heavily draining our resources and creating multipronged challenges. Thankfully, the United States has been a leading partner in our humanitarian response to this crisis. We seek continued and renewed support of our international friends to bring an end to this protracted crisis.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Despite being one of the least polluters, Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change. Bangladesh is pledge-bound to pursue a low carbon growth path in spite of its insignificant carbon footprint and huge development need. We appreciate existing US support and look forward to a stronger and deeper collaboration in implementation of our National Action Plan 2023-50 and the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan through increased investment in areas like energy efficiency, cleantech/green energy, smart grid, transfer of technology, and climate-smart agriculture.

I thank you all.

Joy Bangla. Joy Bangabandhu.

May Bangladesh Live for Ever.