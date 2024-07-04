Energy transition and Chevron's role

Supplement

Eric M Walker
04 July, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 10:21 am

Related News

Energy transition and Chevron's role

Eric M Walker
04 July, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 10:21 am
Eric M Walker, president and managing director of Chevron Bangladesh. File Photo
Eric M Walker, president and managing director of Chevron Bangladesh. File Photo

As one of the world's leading integrated energy companies, Chevron is involved in virtually every aspect of the energy industry. At Chevron, we believe that access to energy helps improve lives by driving human progress and enabling the benefits of modern society. That's why we believe that affordable, reliable, ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. 

In Bangladesh, Chevron Bangladesh Block Twelve, Ltd. and Chevron Bangladesh Blocks Thirteen & Fourteen, Ltd. ("Chevron Bangladesh") play an important role supporting the Government and Petrobangla to help ensure energy security for the nation and assist Bangladesh in its quest to emerge as a high-income country by 2041.

Chevron Bangladesh is the country's largest natural gas and condensate producer and has produced an average of approximately 1.42 billion cubic feet per day to supply energy to Bangladesh since 2016. Chevron Bangladesh operates three fields: Bibiyana, Jalalabad, and Moulavi Bazar, providing about 60% of total domestic natural gas production and over 80% of domestic condensate production.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Chevron Bangladesh has contributed more than 4.1 billion US dollars of foreign direct investment, including over $583 million US dollars in contracts with local suppliers and contractors during the last 13 years. 

We believe human ingenuity has the power to solve any problem, overcome any obstacle and deliver responsible solutions for all people. Today, we are focusing the creativity and ingenuity of our people on solutions that deliver lower carbon energy to a growing world. More than 97% of our employees are Bangladeshi nationals. With our talented employees, we are delivering world-class performance in safety, reliability, and production efficiency.

We believe that the future is lower carbon. Chevron's energy transition strategy is twofold. Globally, Chevron is investing in lower carbon with the goal of reducing the carbon intensity of our business and building new lower carbon energy businesses. We are lowering the carbon intensity of our global operations, focusing on methane, flaring, and energy management. We've established 2028 carbon intensity targets across our entire portfolio, resulting in a 35% reduction from our baseline in 2016. 

In Bangladesh, we are working to reduce the carbon intensity of our operations through assessing opportunities of undertaking various lower carbon projects. 

Around the world, Chevron also intends to grow lower carbon business lines in renewable fuels and products, hydrogen, carbon capture, utilization, storage, offsets, and emerging lower carbon opportunities.

Achieving the objectives of the Paris Agreement will require investments in technology and innovation, transformation in science and engineering, more ambitious government policy, and new partnerships and collaboration across the global energy system. 

No company, industry, or country acting alone can meet the world's energy and climate goals. In partnership with our customers and our stakeholders, our industry can play a major role in delivering progress today. Together with the people and Government of Bangladesh, Chevron Bangladesh looks forward to the nation's energy future with optimism and confidence.

The author, Eric M Walker, is the president and managing director of Chevron Bangladesh 

 

USA Independence Day / USA / Chevron Bangladesh / Chevron / 4th of July / US Independence Day 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An Irrawaddy Dolphin breaches the water near Monpura, Hatiya. Though called a ‘river dolphin’, it is actually an oceanic dolphin that lives in brackish water near coasts, river mouths, and estuaries. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Securing a safe future for the river dolphins of Bangladesh

1h | Earth
Generally, in summer, we need 250-260 million litres of water per day. But this year, it is over 280 million litres. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The future of Dhaka's water

14h | Panorama
On left, CNG run autorickshaw driver Mohammad Miraz, and on left the 16-inch fan he installed in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photos: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

19h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

21h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Any criticism of assisted or voluntary death

Any criticism of assisted or voluntary death

41m | Videos
Russia Accused of Plotting to Overthrow Ukrainian Government

Russia Accused of Plotting to Overthrow Ukrainian Government

12h | Videos
Ukraine will not leave the territory, how will Trump resolve?

Ukraine will not leave the territory, how will Trump resolve?

12h | Videos
China's president Xi can stop Russia-Ukraine war if he wants: Finland's president

China's president Xi can stop Russia-Ukraine war if he wants: Finland's president

14h | Videos