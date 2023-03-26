The first martyred district administrator in Bangladesh's Liberation War

AKM Shamsul Haque Khan CSP is a distinguished intellectual and martyr whose sacrifice was integral to the birth of Bangladesh. In March of 1971, he commenced his role as the Deputy Commissioner of Cumilla, demonstrating his commitment to serving his country.

Prior to this, he served as the deputy election commissioner in Chittagong during the 1970s election, where he first recognised the signs of an impending conflict. His astute observations and dedication to his role as a public servant exemplified his unwavering patriotism and sense of duty towards his beloved nation.

As a student at Dhaka College, he was an active participant in the Language Movement of 1952, which fought for the recognition of the Bangla language and culture. As a passionate activist for progressive democratic ideals, he recognised the intrinsic link between independence and the emancipation of Bangalis, which became further reinforced through his own lived experiences.

In particular, he faced discrimination during the civil service examination, being declared medically ineligible simply because of his Bangali identity — an unjust and discriminatory practice that further solidified his commitment to the cause of independence.

Following a brief period teaching geography, Shamsul embarked upon a career in civil service. Despite facing medical examination-related obstacles early on, he persisted and successfully appealed against the decision. As deputy commissioner, he remained steadfast in his commitment to the liberation of Bangladesh. His resolve was particularly galvanised by the rousing speech delivered by independence hero Bangabandhu on 07 March, which served as a call to arms for patriots across the nation.

At a meeting of government officials, AKM Shamsul Haque Khan boldly declared, "The time has come for our patriotic struggle. Although we will not be able to enjoy the fruits of this revolutionary sacrifice, it will be enjoyed by future generations."

Shamsul Haque Khan's profound sense of duty and patriotism propelled him beyond the allure of administrative power and government policies, leading him to become a key figure in the great struggle of the Bangalis.

He courageously stepped away from his role as a district administrator to take on a political role, inspiring Cumilla Superintendent of Police Munshi Kabir Uddin, Dr Abdus Sattar, Prof Khorshed Alam MCA, Ali Ahmed MCA, and others to join the resistance movement against the Pakistani invaders under his leadership.

Under Shamsul Haque Khan's direction, a powerful resistance movement emerged in Cumilla, which included the strategic cessation of petrol supply to the cantonment's ration and vehicle stores.

When the soldiers, led by Comilla Brigade Commander Iqbal Shafi, attempted to seize police weapons and ammunition, SP Munshi Kabir Uddin (also martyred in the liberation war) refused to relinquish the keys to the store without the order of DC. Even when the local martial law administrator was called in to discuss the situation, Shamsul Haque Khan remained steadfast in his disinterest, a decision that further incensed the Pakistani army officers.

DC Shamsul Haque Khan and SP Munshi Kabir Uddin led by Major Agha and Captain Bokhari were arrested from Cumilla Circuit House on the night of 25 March. As the situation in Cumilla escalated, the pressure on DC Khan and SP Kabir Uddin to leave the area mounted.

However, despite the danger, Khan was committed to his duty and refused to abandon his people. Just hours before the devastating midnight massacre carried out by the Pakistani army on 25 March, Khan's cousin, freedom fighter and educationist Dr AR Mallick (the then Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University) told him over the phone, "You and the SP should not be there under any circumstances after stopping the army's petrol and ration. Go to the village, meet us later."

However, Shamsul was resolute in his determination to resist the invaders, stating, "My brother [Dr AR Mallick], I will come after building a strong siege base at Comilla." His driver Abu Mia also urged him to leave, saying, "Sir, let us cross the border." But Shamsul Haque Khan replied, "If we leave, who will resist the invaders?"

Sadly, Khan never returned from the concentration camp where he was taken by the invaders. His cousin's warning proved prophetic. He is probably buried in one of the many mass graves across the country.

The Cumilla massacre was later reported on 13 June 1971 by journalist Anthony Mascarenhas in the Sunday Times. When Anthony Mascarenhas visited Bangladesh after independence, the DC's family met him and asked for information about Shamsul Haque Khan. Mascarenhas reportedly said, "DC was caught and later on was shot."

During the liberation war, Dr Mallick, while in Agartala, inquired about the fate of Cumilla's DC to Major Khaled Musharraf, who happened to be Mrs Mallick's cousin. In response, Major Khaled Musharraf said, "The DC has been killed."

According to Major Khaled, Shaheed Shamsul Haque Khan had a deep love for his motherland and the Bangali culture and identity.

He had a strong conviction to fight for freedom, rejecting the slavery of conscience. It is possible that these were the reasons he was targeted. Shamsul Haque Khan aspired for his country's independence and self-determination, and his unwavering patriotism ultimately led to his sacrifice for the nation's cause.

In the years following the country's independence, the mother of Shaheed Shamsul Haque Khan held onto the hope that her beloved son would one day return to her. The current government, led by Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has shown appreciation and gratitude for his sacrifice by awarding him the highest state honour, the Independence Award, in 2010. In addition, a road in Cumilla was named after him, and a monument was erected in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office.

Furthermore, the BIAM Foundation in Dhaka has named their auditorium in his memory, honouring Shamsul Haque Khan as the first martyr among the District Administrators in the Liberation War. The district administration of his birthplace, Tangail, has taken the commendable initiative of building the "Shaheed Shamsul Haque Khan Muktomoncho" to preserve his memory.

The "Shaheed Shamsul Haque Pilot Girls High School" has also been established in Nagarpur Upazila of Tangail in honour of his sacrifice for the freedom of the country. Through these efforts, the next generation will be able to learn about his heroism and sacrifice, and the memory of the martyr will live on forever. Finally, we pay our respects to AKM Shamsul Haque Khan for his sacrifice for the country.

