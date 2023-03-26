AL, socio-cultural bodies pay homage to Bangabandhu on Independence Day

Awami League (AL) and different socio-cultural organisations today paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his portrait in the capital's Dhanmondi area marking the 53rd Independence and National Day.

Since the dawn, leaders and activists of the ruling party and the people of all strata have flooded in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmodi road-32 here and its adjacent areas as the attendance of the common people create a festive mood during the time.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid deep respect to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, also the great architect of independent Bangladesh, by placing floral wreaths at his portrait here this morning.

After laying the wreath, the premier stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the greatest Bangalee of all times. A smartly turned-out army contingent gave an honour guard on the occasion.

During that time, Awami League (AL) Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu, its Presidium Member and Deputy Leader of the House Begum Matia Chowdhury, General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Presidium Members Shahjahan Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Advocate Quamrul Islam and Dr Mostafa Jalal Mahiuddin, Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, other Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon, SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam and Afzal Hossain, Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, Office Secretary Biplob Barua and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were present, among others.

After the departure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the president of Awami League, leaders of various political, social, cultural and professional bodies started gathering on the premises of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum with processions to pay homage to Bangabandhu in the morning.

They chanted different slogans including 'Joy Bangla', 'Joy Bangabandhu', 'Swadinatar Apar nam Sheikh Mujibur Rahman', 'Bangabandhur Banglai Rajakarer Thai Nai' to mark the day.

Apart from AL, leaders and workers of its associate and like-minded bodies like Dhaka city north and south units of AL, Awami Jubo League, Awami Swechasebok League, Bangladesh Chhatra League, Bangladesh Jatiya Sramik League, Bangladesh Krishak League, Mahila Awami League, Jubo Mahila League and Tanti League also paid homage to the portrait of Bangabandhu during the time.

Later, Dhaka University Chattra League, Dhaka City North and South units Chattra League, Jubo League and Swechasebok League units, and Dhaka College unit Chattra League placed floral wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu to mark the day.

In addition, Dhaka University, Bangabandhu Parishad, Mahila Sramik League, Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote, Awami Muktijoddha Projonmo League, Matsyajibi League, Muktijoddha Janata League and Bangabandhu Ain Chhatra Parishad also paid rich tributes to Bangabandhu on the occasion.