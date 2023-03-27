Emirates celebrates Independence Day at Dhaka orphanage

TBS Report
27 March, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 02:54 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dubai-based Emirates celebrated Bangladesh's Independence Day with children at Dhaka Ahsania Mohila Mission Orphanage yesterday (26 March), in its efforts to support the local community during the national celebration.

Mohamed Alhammadi, Emirates' area manager for Bangladesh along with members of the airline's Dhaka office visited the orphanage with gifts and exchanged greetings with the orphan girls and their caregivers, reads a press release.

The airline's Dhaka office also donated classroom furniture to the orphanage and arranged an Iftar party to celebrate the occasion.

"With Emirates being the first airline that connected the two brotherly nations when we launched our passenger services in 1986, Bangladesh holds a special place in our hearts. We are committed to the country where we have operated for 36 years," commented Alhammadi.

He added, "During the Holy Month of Ramadan, the month of giving, we are delighted to bring some cheer to the girls at Dhaka Ahsania Mohila Mission Orphanage and support the mission by improving its facilities."

Dhaka Ahsania Mohila Mission Orphanage cares for over 60 girls from across the country and provides them with education and life skills to ensure a better future and their integration into society. Emirates has been celebrating Bangladesh's national and other important days at the orphanage over the last eight years.

Furthermore, The Emirates Airline Foundation, which is focused on improving the lives of children around the world, has been funding the activities of the Emirates Friendship floating hospital that provides healthcare services to thousands of disadvantaged people every year in remote areas in the northern part of Bangladesh since 2008, according to the release.

Emirates started its operations in Bangladesh in 1986. The airline currently operates 21 flights a week to and from Dhaka, and Dubai provides connections to over 140 destinations across the globe. Emirates is the only airline to offer first-class services from Dhaka.

