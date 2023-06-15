Favourable policies, growing domestic demand supporting local refrigerator industry
Monirul Hasan Shopon, director of Minister Hi-tech Park Electronics Ltd in Trishal, Mymensingh, discusses the state of the refrigerator manufacturing industry in Bangladesh and what more support is required for further growth
Several companies are now manufacturing refrigerators in the country. How far has Bangladesh progressed? What do you think is the global potential for Bangladesh in this market?
Bangladesh has made significant progress in the refrigerator industry in recent years. Several companies are now manufacturing refrigerators within the country, which demonstrates the growth and development of the industry. This progress can be attributed to various factors such as favourable government policies, increasing domestic demand, and the availability of skilled labour.
The country has a large population, which translates to a substantial domestic market for refrigerators. As the economy continues to grow and the middle class expands, the demand for refrigerators is likely to increase further. With the right strategies and investments, it can become a key player in the industry and contribute significantly to the country's economic development.
In terms of global potential, Bangladesh also has the opportunity to become a significant player in the refrigerator market.
What support can the government provide in advancing the electronic appliances industry?
The government can provide various forms of support to advance the refrigerator and electronic industry.
Here are some ways in which the government can offer assistance:
- Research and development funding
- Infrastructure development
- Skills development programs
- Regulatory framework
- Market incentives and support
- International cooperation and trade policies
- Intellectual property protection
These are just a few examples of how the government can support and advance the refrigerator and electronic industry. The specific measures taken may vary depending on economic priorities and the needs of the industry.
Could you explain your product development plan?
Here's a general framework you can consider:
- Identify the target market: Determine the specific segment of customers we want to target with our technologically enhanced refrigerators.
- Research and analyse consumer needs: Conduct market research to understand the evolving needs and preferences of consumers regarding refrigeration technology.
- Prioritise features and functionalities: Evaluate the ideas generated in the previous step and prioritise them based on feasibility, market demand, and potential impact.
- Manufacturing and supply chain considerations: Consider cost optimisation, quality control, and efficient supply chain management to ensure timely delivery to the market.
- Marketing and branding: Develop a comprehensive marketing strategy to create awareness and generate demand for the new refrigerator. Highlight the unique features and benefits of the product through various channels such as advertising, social media, influencers, and partnerships.