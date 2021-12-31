Covid-19 will have less impact in 2022

Supplement

Dr M Mushtuq Husain
31 December, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2021, 05:00 pm

Related News

Covid-19 will have less impact in 2022

We need to ensure universal health coverage to address all the health issues, including the pandemic

Dr M Mushtuq Husain
31 December, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2021, 05:00 pm
Dr M Mushtuq Husain. Illustration: TBS
Dr M Mushtuq Husain. Illustration: TBS

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed many lives in the last two years. The economy has also suffered due to its impact. However, the pandemic is not over yet and there is a risk of rising infection rates in the new year. If we can bring the people under the vaccination programme, the effect will be less. 

We hope that if the infection rate increases again in the next year, less people would be infected as many people have already taken the vaccine. The country is also going to start producing vaccines.

However, there is still vaccine inequality in our country, which should be eliminated. Marginalised people need to be vaccinated more and more.

Our doctors now know about the disease, which is a good sign. The non-Covid-19 patients were not receiving proper services for a long time in the hospitals due to the pandemic. However, the normal activities of the hospitals have started again. Now all the patients are receiving treatment equally. 

Now, we just need to raise awareness among everyone. We have to obey hygiene rules, reduce crowds and get everyone vaccinated. Normal work will continue, but everything has to be done according to the hygiene rules.

We just need to raise awareness among everyone. We have to obey hygiene rules, reduce crowds and get everyone vaccinated
We just need to raise awareness among everyone. We have to obey hygiene rules, reduce crowds and get everyone vaccinated

However, Covid-19 infection is not the end of the story. We have to reform the health sector, focusing on the benefit of people and it should be a part of the whole development plan of the country. We need to ensure universal health coverage to address all the health issues, including the pandemic.

Many countries including China, Taiwan, North Korea, South Korea, even Thailand and Bhutan have universal health coverage. We also need to ensure this for all. Setting up five-star hospitals with modern equipment only will not do, we need to create an environment where all people can get medical services. Only then will people get better services and the tendency to go abroad for medical treatment will decrease.

Dr M Mushtuq Husain is adviser, Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR)

 

Analysis / Top News / Health / Covid-19 in Bangladesh

COVID-19 / pandemic / Impact of Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is the US gradually losing the Middle East to China?

3h | Panorama
A new, highly transmissible Covid-19 variant will most likely appear in the fall. Photo: Reuters

What to expect from the world in 2022

5h | Panorama
The chanachur company has 45 vans that sell the snack across Dhaka and Chattogram. Photo: Saqlain Rizve.

Jamai Bou chanachur: The tale and tribulations of a 30 year old street snack business 

7h | Panorama
It takes around a month to hatch duck eggs following the husk-hurricane method. Many families in Netrokona’s Madan upazila have become solvent by hatching ducklings this way. Photo: TBS

Husk and hurricane lamp: Netrokona man’s unique way of hatching ducklings

7h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Zoo or prison?

Zoo or prison?

3h | Videos
Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

3h | Videos
The Ashes: A Love Story

The Ashes: A Love Story

3h | Videos
Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity