Zouma pleads guilty to physically abusing his cat

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has pleaded guilty to kicking and slapping a cat after being charged with three offences under the Animal Welfare Act.

The Hammers man and his brother Yoan are facing a combined five charges following an RSPCA investigation into the incident that took place in February.

The pair arrived at Thames Magistrates Court on Tuesday for their first hearing.

The elder Zouma has pleaded guilty to two charges of causing "unnecessary suffering" to a cat.

He has additionally been charged with a breach of animal welfare duty.

Yoan admitted one count of aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring his brother to commit an offence.

The fallout of the incident saw both cats removed from Zouma's home and varying sanctions levelled at him and his brother.

Several sponsors cut ties with Zouma and West Ham, though the club stood by their player and he continued to regularly feature for David Moyes's side, including on their Europa League semi-final run.

Yoan, meanwhile, has not played for Dagenham and Redbridge since January 29, having been suspended following the subsequent incident.

