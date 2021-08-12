Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Lionel Messi and Neymar - Nine players who played for Barcelona first and then joined PSG

Lionel Messi became the ninth player in history to join Paris Saint-Germain after plying his trade with Barcelona.

The Argentina superstar ended his 21-year long relation with Barcelona in the summer of 2021, a club he had joined as a teenager. After his contract finished at the end of last season, a dramatic saga ensued which ended with Barcelona being left unable to renew his contract. And Messi ended up joining the French giants.

With his transfer to PSG, Messi joins an elite group of players who had first played for Barcelona and later joined the Ligue side. He is in the company of players like Neymar, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Dani Alves.

9) Juan Pablo Sorin

The Argentine defender joined Barcelona on loan during the second half of the 2002/03 season. In the summer of 2003, Sorin moved to PSG once again on loan and spent 2003/04 in Paris before returning to his parent club Cruzeiro.

8) Ludovic Giuly

The French attacker played at Barcelona for three seasons, from 2004 to 2007 where he won two La Ligas and a Champions League title. After spending a season in Roma, Ludovic Giuly joined PSG and stayed three seasons.

7) Thiago Motta

The former Italy international midfielder joined Barcelona in 2001 and played for six seasons at the club. He later played for Atletico Madrid, Genoa and Inter Milan before joining PSG in 2012 where he spent the last six seasons of his professional career. Thiago Motta retired in 2018.

6) Maxwell

The Brazilian full-back joined Barcelona in 2009 and played in Spain for three seasons. In 2012, PSG paid a transfer fee of €3.5 million to acquire the service of Maxwell, He retired in 2017 after spending five seasons in Paris.

5) Rafinha

A Barcelona youth product, Rafinha was promoted to the senior team in 2011. The Brazilian stayed at the club for nine seasons but was sent on loan on three occasions, twice to Celta Vigo and once to Inter Milan. In the summer of 2020, Rafina joined PSG on a free transfer.

4) Dani Alves

The most coveted player in football history with 42 major trophies to his name, Dani Alves joined Barcelona in 2008 from Sevilla. The Brazilian full-back played for eight seasons at the Catalan club before leaving them for Juventus in 2016. After spending a season in Turin, Alves joined PSG where he played for two years.

3) Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The Swedish international striker joined Barcelona in 2009 and played there for a season before moving to AC Milan on loan in 2010. Zlatan then joined PSG in 2012 where he spent four seasons.

2) Neymar

After spending four seasons at Barcelona where he won all trophies including a treble, the Brazilian superstar joined PSG in the summer of 2017 for a world record transfer fee of €222 million.

1) Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is the latest player to join PSG after playing at Barcelona. The Argentina legend joined the French in 2021 after his contract ended with Barcelona.

