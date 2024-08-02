'There are days I want to give up'

Brazil striker Neymar has admitted that "there are days that I want to give up" during his recovery process from a serious knee injury. The Al Hilal forward has been sidelined since October after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee while on international duty.

Neymar, 32, opened up about his recovery process on Instagram, emphasizing his resilience. He wrote: "After I suffered this injury, there are days that are difficult, there are days that I want to give up. It's hard to go through all of this. But here's a warrior who won't stop until I get what I want! God is my strength and my fortress. We will continue fighting every day."

Neymar made just five appearances for Al Hilal since joining the Saudi Pro League giants on a two-year contract in August 2023 before sustaining the season-ending injury. Brazil's all-time leading scorer missed the Copa América, which was won by Argentina.

Al Hilal manager Jorge Jesus recently expressed hope that Neymar can return to action in September.