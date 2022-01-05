From zero to hero in cricket: The rise of an ex-volleyball player

Looking for a synonym for the word 'diverse'? You can take the name of Ebadot Hossain. It may sound strange but if you listen to the life story of this pacer from Bangladesh, it may seem to anyone that his name is a synonym of the word 'diverse'. He is an Air Force soldier, he played in the National Volleyball Team, and now he is the hero of the entire nation through creating history for Bangladesh in cricket.

Of course the story of his 'diverse' nature goes a long way back. Ebadot, who came up from the Robi Pacer Hunt, is from Sylhet's Moulvibazar. However, he registered from Faridpur for this Pace Bowler Search Program. After passing several steps, Ebadot became the champion as the fastest bowler. Then he got a chance in the National Test Team gradually after being in the Pace Bowling Camp of BCB. Today, Ebadot is the hero of Bangladesh's first ever Test victory against New Zealand.

Ebadot joined the Air Force as a volleyball player. He spent several years playing volleyball. Job, volleyball: he would have kept his mind on cricket even if he had continued everything. A smile appeared on his face when he heard about the Robi Pacer Hunt program. With the permission of the Air Force, he straight up went to Faridpur. In the speed test, the pacer of the national team got his dream opportunity by lifting 139 km/h.

The National Team journey of Ebadot is also quite 'interesting'. Although he made his Test debut in 2019, he was not proving himself. He took 11 wickets in 10 Tests (before this match against New Zealand). He was the victim of constant trolls on social media last year when he got a chance to play against Pakistan at home. The criticisms did not end when Abu Zayed Rahi got dropped instead of Ebadot in the Mount Manganui Test against the Kiwis. That Ebadot is now the hero, the single title of joyous celebration across the nation.

The biggest reason behind Bangladesh's historic 8-wicket win against the Kiwis is the team effort. Elusive victory has been seen through the efforts of everyone, many have led from the front. But the name that is the biggest, is Ebadot. The right-handed pacer, who took a wicket in the first innings of the Kiwis' with his ordinary bowling, became an extra-ordinary regular wicket-taker in the second innings.

The New Zealand batters entered their names in the procession of getting back to the hut in the second innings after falling preyed to his bowling cannon. As the match progressed more and more, Ebadot became more dangerous for the host batters. He took 6 wickets for 46 runs in 19 overs, which is the best of his Test career. Besides, after almost 9 years and 47 matches, Ebadot becomes the first Bangladeshi pacer to get a fifer in a Test innings.

How much change has occurred in the matter of only 5 days! Ebadot, who previously had only 11 wickets in 10 Tests, now has 18 wickets in 11 Tests. A few days ago the social media was busy criticising the selection of the pacer in the team, but today it has erupted with the flood of appreciation towards Ebadot.

Ebadot is now an example of where dreams can take people. However, even if he climbs the ladder of success, he has a clear vision of the roots. That is why after taking every wicket, this member of the pace attack of Bangladesh celebrated by saluting, which has gone viral in the last few days.

Ebadot said after the match that he learned salute from the Air Force. "I am a soldier of Bangladesh Air Force, so I know how to salute," he said, "From volleyball to cricket, it's a big story. Representing the Bangladesh Air Force and the National Team, I am enjoying cricket to the fullest."